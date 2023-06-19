World Record Holder Coleman Stewart Named Assistant Swim Coach At Duke University

On Monday afternoon, Duke University announced that recently retired swimmer Coleman Stewart would be the new assistant coach for the school’s swimming and diving team. This announcement comes less than a month after Brian Barnes, who was formerly NC State’s associate head coach since August 2020, got named head coach at Duke.

“I am thrilled to be joining Brian’s staff and Duke Athletics,” Stewart said. “Duke’s a one-of-a-kind student-athlete experience and the legacy of excellence is something our staff is looking forward to continuing and enhancing. With Brian at the helm, this program is going to grow at a tremendous rate, and I am so excited to be a part of it.”

In May 2023, Stewart announced that he would be retiring from competitive swimming to pursue “the other side of the deck”. He had an accomplished swimming career, which included breaking the short course meters world record in the 100 back in August 2021, being named onto several U.S. National teams, and winning bronze in the 100 fly at the 2019 World University Games. He also swam collegiately for Duke’s in-state ACC rival NC State from 2016 to 2020 and was the 2018 NCAA champion in the 100 back and 400 free relay.

“I welcome Coleman and his wife Olivia into the Duke family,” Barnes said of Stewart. “This has been a rewarding process for me. My goal is to surround this team with highly motivated ambitious coaches, but most importantly people of great character. After spending the past few years around Coleman, I am certain Duke Swimming and Diving is getting a quality coach and person.”

“Coleman’s swimming career went from a college walk-on to a World Record holder in the span of five years. His story is a perfect example of what can happen when hard work meets opportunity. I am excited to add a coach who has an elite understanding of technique and skill who has backed it up in record fashion.”

Duke’s swimming and diving program has seen a plethora of changes over the last year. In December 2022, Dan Coella died at age 60 due to complications with prostate cancer after spending 16 seasons as the Blue Devils’ head coach, and associate head coach Doak Finch served as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 NCAA season. In May 2023, Barnes was hired, and now Stewart has followed.

Stewart joins a long line of former/current swimmers that have taken on assistant coach jobs at Power Five programs. Last Monday, Olympic bronze medalist Annie Lazor was named an assistant coach at Florida, and former Indiana swimmer Noelle Peplowski was named an assistant for the Hoosiers after her time with the team as a swimmer ended.