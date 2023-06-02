Indiana Hires 2023 Big Ten Champion Noelle Peplowski as Assistant Coach

Following her recent graduation, Indiana All-American and Big Ten champion Noelle Peplowski is staying with the Hoosiers. IU head swimming and diving coach Ray Looze announced Friday morning that the 23-year-old Peplowski has joined the IU coaching staff as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s swimming programs.

Peplowski competed for the Hoosiers for the past five seasons and graduated this spring with a degree in sports marketing and management. During her five-year stint as an athlete at IU, Peplowski was an 11-time All-American, notably having qualified for the ‘A’ final in the 200 breast at three of the four NCAA Championships she competed in. This past season was arguably Peplowski’s greatest of her IU career, wherein she became the second-fastest 200 breaststroker in program history (behind Lilly King) with a 2:05.52, won her first individual Big Ten title in the 200 breast, and earned a fifth-place finish in the 200 breast at NCAAs, which was her highest individual NCAAs finish of her career.

On top of her 200 breaststroke accomplishments, Peplowski is the fourth-fastest 100 breaststroker in IU program history (58.91), the sixth-fastest 200 IM’er in program history (1:55.37), and the ninth-fastest 400 IM’er in program history (4:08.79). At last summer’s (2022) U.S. Summer Nationals, Peplowski notched a fourth-place finish in the LCM 200 breast with her lifetime best performance of 2:27.44. That time made her the tenth-fastest American in the event in 2022.

Speaking on the hire, Looze said in part “She [Peplowski] has been one of our all-time best athletes over the last five years, and she has the make-up, intelligence and foundation to become an outstanding coach.” Looze added he believes her experiences in swimming will translate immediately into her coaching career.

“I want to thank Coach Looze along with the rest of the staff for providing this opportunity to continue my journey, now outside of the pool. I’m excited for the challenge,” Peplowski said in her statement. “Spending the last five years as a student-athlete here have proved how special the environment is here in Bloomington. The culture, tradition of success and high expectations are unmatched.”

Peplowski will now be on the coaching staff overseeing her younger sister, Anna Peplowski. The younger Peplowski just completed her sophomore season with the Hoosiers, wherein she was named the Women’s Big Ten Swimmer of the Meet, earned All-American honors in the 200 free, and won the ‘B’ final of the 200 back at NCAAs. More recently, the younger Peplowski dropped a 1:57.02 200 free at the Indy Spring Cup, making her the #2 American in the event this year at the time this article was posted.