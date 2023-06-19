Juniors Qualifier Vidar Carlbaum Commits to Swim for Indiana in Fall of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Vidar Carlbaum of Hinsdale, Illinois, has committed to join the Indiana University-Bloomington swim team in the fall of 2023.

“I loved the team atmosphere and the coaches see a lot of potential in me,” Carlbaum told SwimSwam. “I started swimming in December of 2021 as a way to make new friends when I moved to the US from Sweden. If I have the opportunity I want to represent my country on a national level. That’s why I think Indiana is a great fit for me when it comes to development. “

Swimming for his school team, Hinsdale Central High School, at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Boys State Championships this past February, Carlbaum helped lead his team to the title. The meet, held at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, saw all three relay records broken by the Hinsdale team.

Carlbaum swam the backstroke leg in the medley relay, splitting a 22.88, with the team touching in a 1:29.40. In the 200 free relay he swam the second leg, clocking a split of 20.11. His last swim of the meet was in the 400 free relay where he led off in a 45.00, clocking the fastest flat start in the field. Individually, Carlbaum added a third place in the 50 free to his three relay wins. His bronze medal winning time was 20.51, after having swam in prelims at 20.43, which is his best time.

The pool in Westmont doesn’t just hold the best times in yards for Carlbaum though. Representing Hinsdale Swim Club at the TYR Pro Swim Series held in April of this year, he swam a personal best in the 50m free (23.48) and made it back to finals in the 50 back. He ultimately finished in 14th place touching in a new personal best of 26.04.

Best SCY Times:

50 Free – 20.43

100 Free – 44.93

50 Back – 22.51

100 Back – 49.39

When Carlbaum arrives on campus this fall, he will join strong backstroke and sprint-free groups for the Indiana Hoosiers. At the 2023 Big Ten Championships, the Hoosiers placed two swimmers into both the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals of the 100 back. The team also brought back five swimmers in the 50 free, with two in the A-final and three in the B.

Carlbaum is closest to qualifying for finals in the 50 free, where he is just .02 away from tying for 24th. In both the 100 back and 100 free, he is .5 away from qualifying for finals.

At NCAAs, the Indiana men finished in 4th, five points behind Texas. The team was led by senior Brendan Burns, who set the pool record (43.61) on his way to the 100-back crown. Burns will overlap with Carlbaum for one year, as Burns recently revealed he will use his last year of eligibility and stay at Indiana.

Joining Carlbaum on the team this year is a large crop of newcomers including #17 Toby Barnett, “Best of the Rest” recruit Elliot Weisel, William Raches, Lucas Byrd, Dylan Smiley, Max Cahill, Sean Sullivan, Honza Zika, Utkarsh Patil, Leo Pelaez, and Max Lestina.

Also joining this group is the now technically eligible Ahmed Hafnaoui.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.