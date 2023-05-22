Duke Hires NC State Associate Brian Barnes as New Head Swim Coach

Duke’s newest head swimming and diving coach won’t have to go far to take his new role. In fact, he might not even have to move. The Blue Devils have hired current NC State associate head coach Brian Barnes as the team’s new head coach.

The two schools are only 21 miles apart in North Carolina’s research triangle.

Barnes has worked at NC State since August 2020.

This is Barnes’ 3rd stop in the ACC. He also served as the head coach of the Notre Dame women from 2008 to 2014 when that program was still separated. In total, Barnes coached 21 All-Americans, 168 all-conference citations, 45 conference event titles and 24 NCAA qualifications while at Notre Dame, and Emma Reaney won the 2014 NCAA Title in the 200 yard breaststroke. She was named the 2014 ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Year and set the NCAA and American Records in the event.

At Notre Dame, he was a three-time Big East Coach of the Year.

Barnes also spent two seasons as an assistant with the Purdue men and three seasons with the Auburn Tigers, including in 2006 and 2007, where the Tigers swept the NCAA Team Championships.

A native of Osceola, Ind., Barnes completed his collegiate swimming career at Indiana, where he was a seven-time All-American for the Hoosiers. He qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 1992 and 1996 and was also a member of the USA Swimming National Team in 1989 and 1992. In addition to making a coaching stop at Kansas, he served as men’s assistant coach for his alma mater from 2002 to 2005.

Duke head coach Dan Colella died in December at 60 years old, with Doak Finch serving out the season as associate head coach. The Duke men were 10th and women 5th at the 2023 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships, and the women placed 21st at the NCAA Championships.

That effort included freshman Kaelyn Gridley and junior Sarah Foley, who became the first pair of Blue Devils to earn First Team All-America honors for Duke in swimming.

Foley placed 8th in the 200 IM and 9th in the 200 breast, while Gridley placed 10th in the 100 breast and 6th in the 200 breast. Both are expected to return for the Blue Devils next season.

Barns has two children, Jack and Caroline.