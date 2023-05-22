Becca Siegel Announces 2023 Commitment to American University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Becca Siegel has announced her commitment to American University for fall 2023, making the move south from her home in Hubbardston, Massachusetts. Siegel is currently finishing her senior year at Quabbin Regional High School while swimming with Greenwood Swimming.

Back in March, Siegel was a multiple-event finalist at the New England Senior Age Group Championships. Her top finish at the meet came in the 100 fly where she took 8th in a time of 56.53. She was slightly faster in the prelims of the event, touching at 56.48. Siegel also added best times in the 100 free (53.60) and the 100 back (58.29).

Two weeks after that meet, Siegel posted a pair of lifetime bests in the long course pool at the ISCA International Senior Cup. In the 100 free, she touched in a best time of 1:01.55 while also adding a best of 1:05.37 in the 100 fly.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 53.60

200 free – 1:56.80

500 free – 5:07.91

100 back – 58.29

200 back – 2:05.36

100 fly – 56.48

Last season, the American University women took 7th out of ten teams at the 2023 Patriot League Swimming and Diving Championships. The team was led by junior Mimi Watts, who was named the Patriot League Women’s Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly at the meet. She’s the first American swimmer to win the award since 2006.

When she joins the team this fall, Siegel will provide an immediate boost to the program in multiple events. Last season, her lifetime best in the 100 fly would have ranked second on the team behind only Watts. She’d have also ranked 5th in the 100 and 200 freestyles and third in the 500 free.

Siegel will have the potential to score for the program in her first season with the team. Her best time in the 100 fly would have tied for 15th in prelims at the 2023 Patriot League Championships.

Joining Siegel in American’s class of 2027 will be Natalie Webb of Gaithersburg, Maryland. The pair will overlap in the mid-distance freestyle events, with Webb boasting personal bests of 1:54.97 and 5:03.53 in the 200 and 500 freestyles

