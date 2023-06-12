Olympic Medalist Annie Lazor Named Assistant Coach At Florida

One of the top female breaststrokers in the United States is headed to the other side of the pool deck.

Annie Lazor, a Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist and 2018 world champion, has been named an assistant coach at the University of Florida, seemingly ending her competitive career in the pool.

Lazor is expected to race through this summer’s championship season, with U.S. Nationals still on her schedule later this month.

“I want to thank Coach Nesty, Mike Spiegler, and the swimming and diving staff for giving me this opportunity to coach at the University of Florida,” Lazor said.

“This historic program continues to push the boundaries of greatness both at the NCAA and international level of the sport, and I cannot wait to work with and learn from high achieving athletes and coaches on a day-to-day basis. I can’t think of a better way to make my transition from one side of the pool deck to the other. Go Gators!!”

Lazor, 28, has been based out of Bloomington at Indiana University for the better part of the last five years, where she thrived under coach Ray Looze and quickly became one of the world’s best breaststrokers.

Lazor won the women’s 200 breast at the 2018 Short Course World Championships, and then claimed triple gold at the 2019 Pan American Games. Despite not racing at the LC World Championships that year, due to the U.S. team being selected the summer prior, Lazor finished 2019 ranked second in the world in the 200 breast (2:20.77).

The Beverly Hills, Michigan native then came through to win the women’s 200 breast at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, qualifying for Tokyo where she won bronze in a time of 2:20.84.

Lazor qualified for the 2022 World Championships in the women’s 50 and 100 breast, but missed out in her primary 200 breast event despite swimming a time faster than what ultimately won the world title at the U.S. Trials (2:21.91).

Prior to joining the Indiana pro group as a post-grad, Lazor started off her collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring to Auburn prior to the 2013-14 season. She went on to become a four-time All-American, and after graduating with a communications degree, missed the 2016 U.S. Olympic team, placing seventh in the 200 breast, and effectively retired from swimming.

Lazor took an administrative position at Cal under former Auburn coach Dave Durden, but ultimately decided she wasn’t finished in the pool and made a comeback. After first joining another former Auburn coach, John Hargis, at Pitt, Lazor made the move to IU to join a post-grad group and her career took off from there.

At the 2022 World Championships, she finished 13th in the 50 breast, but was disqualified in the semi-finals of the 100 breast due to a non-simultaneous kick. She then raced at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, placing 20th in the 100 breast and 23rd in the 50 breast, and has competed at two of the Pro Swim Series stops in 2023 and most recently raced at the Indy Spring Cup in May.

The University of Florida had a vacant coaching position after Steve Jungbluth was let go early in the 2022-23 campaign.

“Annie will most certainly enhance our coaching staff as a celebrated Olympian who is extremely enthusiastic and motivated,” Florida head coach Anthony Nesty said.

“She has a tremendously infectious positive attitude and our athletes will undoubtedly respond to her. Annie brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to the sport and will contribute to the team immediately upon arrival. We look forward to having her join the Gators!”

Florida is coming off a massively successful season, as not only did the men’s team win their 11th straight SEC title, but the women’s program won the conference championship for the first time since 2009.

Lazor is the latest competitive swimmer to immediately land a Division I coaching job upon retirement, with the likes of Kelsi Dahlia (Notre Dame) and Noelle Peplowski (Indiana) among those having done so recently.

Lazor is engaged to Brazilian pro Vini Lanza, who has also been based out of Indiana since 2018.