Youngstown State Head Swim Coach Brad Smith Seriously Injured in Car Crash

Youngstown State head swim coach Brad Smith was seriously injured in a car crash on Friday that killed his eight-month-old son, Finn.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, a Chevy Impala failed to yield to a truck at an intersection in Goshen Township, Ohio, forcing the truck left of center head-on into Smith’s crossover SUV. The crash reportedly remains under investigation.

Finn was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he passed away. Brad Smith recently underwent surgery and is expected home from the hospital later this week, but still faces “a long road to recovery” ahead of him.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Smith and his wife, Becky, in the wake of the tragedy. As of publication, 65 donations totaling more than $5,000 have poured in, putting the fundraiser halfway toward its goal after just one day.

Becky and Brad Smith are a dear part of our Fred Astaire Youngstown dance family. Brad and their 8 month old baby, Finn, were in a serious car accident on Friday, June 9th. Tragically, Finn did not survive and Brad has sustained injuries that require surgery and a long road to recovery. Finn was a bright light who brought a smile to each and every person who met him. Becky and Brad are wonderful, loving parents and although nothing can bring Finn back, we hope this financial support can ease some of the burden. As Becky is self-employed, our goal is to raise funds to allow her time off from work, so she can focus on her family and begin the healing process. Brad will also need caregiving after his surgery. Anything you donate is very much appreciated.

Smith just wrapped up his fourth season at Division I Youngstown State, helping the Penguin men and women earn their best finishes in program history (fourth place for both) at the 2023 Horizon League Championships. Gavin Webb and Aleksa Radenovic went on to record the first podium finishes in YSU history at the 2023 CSCAA National Invitational Championships as the Penguins placed 21st overall out of 41 schools.

Smith arrived at YSU in the summer of 2019 after five years as head coach at Binghamton. The campus is located in northeastern Ohio between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.