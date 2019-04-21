Brad Smith Named Youngstown State Head Men’s and Women’s Coach

After the resignation of Ryan Purdy, driven by a breakdown in salary negotiations, Youngstown State has hired former Binghamton coach Brad Smith as their new head coach.

Purdy claimed to leave the newly-coed program that him and were not able to “come to terms” on the details of a new contract to coach both genders after the school decided to add a men’s program to their varsity offerings.

When Smith was with the Binghamton Bearcats, he led the men’s program to a 2019 runner-up finish at the America East championships along with five individual conference champions on the women’s side. The Bearcat men also made their debut trip to the CSCAA National Invite, where they placed 23rd overall. Smith had envisioned the team making its first trip next year, however, a quartet of swimmers changed the course of fate.

For the Youngstown State Penguins, former head coach Purdy led the women to a 7th place finish at the 2019 Horizon League championships. During his debut coaching season with the Penguins in 2017, he aided the women to a 7-6 winning dual meet record.

With Smith in and Purdy out, the former Binghamton coach has the opportunity to sculpt the Penguins’ newly-coed swimming program.

Smith made just under $57,000 at Binghamton; his salary at Youngstown State was not immediately available.