7 UC Irvine, Pomona Pitzer Win League Crowns, Brown Upsets #22 Marist

Of the 13 Week 13 contests involving a ranked team, just one resulted in an upset as Brown bested #22 Marist 6-4 in a non-conference battle.
The Bears scored two goals each in the third and fourth periods to move past Marist on Saturday. Lauren Burns made 10 saves for Brown, while Dagmara Czajka notched two goals and two assists to pace the offense.
Meanwhile, #7 UC Irvine and Pomona-Pitzer claimed conference crowns with victories.
The Anteaters claimed a share of the Big West title, their league record eighth crown, and the top seed in the conference tournament with a 10-7 win over #13 Long Beach State on Thursday, including four goals by Tara Prentice. Despite splitting the conference crown with Hawaii, UC Irvine earned the #1 seed in the Big West Championships via tiebreaker (head to head victory – a 7-6 win in Irvine on April 5).
The Sagehens capped SCIAC play at a perfect 14-0 with a pair of wins (over Chapman 12-6 and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 8-5) to claim the #1 seed in the conference tournament. Four Pomona-Pitzer players notched two goals apiece in the win over Chapman, while three turned in multi-goal efforts vs. CMS.
The closest game of the week was a 9-8 decision that saw #2 USC creep past #3 UCLA on Saturday. The Trojans led by as many as four and buckled down down the stretch, holding off a five-goal surge by the Bruins down the stretch (two in the third period and three in the fourth). Paige Hauschild scored four goals, including the 100th of her career, to lead USC. Goalkeeper Amanda Longan made 12 saves for the Trojans, while Carlee Kapana did the same for the Bruins.
The MPSF’s top seed, #1 Stanford, meanwhile, wrapped the regular season with victories over #19 UC Davis (24-8) and #20 San Jose State (22-4). Hannah Shabb, Aria Fischer and Makenzie Fischer poured in four goals apiece vs. the Aggies. Makenzie Fischer and Ryann Neushul put in four each to lead 10 scorers against the Spartans.
Week 14 play kicks off on Friday with six of the seven conference tournaments. The MAAC joins the action on Saturday.
|Date
|Result
|Winner Recap
|Loser Recap
|April 17.
|7 p.m.
|#13 Loyola Marymount def. Concordia (CA) 15-8
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Concordia Recap
|7 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. LaVerne 10-8
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|LaVerne Recap
|10 p.m.
|Whittier def. Cal Tech 19-12
|Whittier Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|10 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Chapman 12-6
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|Chapman Recap
|10 p.m.
|Redlands def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 9-2
|Redlands Recap
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|April 18.
|7 p.m.
|#24 Azusa Pacific def. #25 Cal Baptist 11-9
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|Cal Baptist Recap
|10 p.m.
|#7 UC Irvine def. #13 Long Beach State 10-7
|UC Irvine Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
|April 19.
|4 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific def. Sonoma State 14-7
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|Sonoma State Recap
|4 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay def. Cal State Monterey Bay 12-9
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|#18 Fresno State def. Concordia (CA) 11-4
|Fresno State Recap
|Concordia Recap
|9 p.m.
|#1 Stanford def. #19 UC Davis 24-8
|Stanford Recap
|UC Davis Recap
|April 20.
|TBA
|#2 USC def. #3 UCLA 9-8
|USC Recap
|UCLA Recap
|1 p.m.
|RV Indiana def. McKendree 14-4
|Indiana Recap
|McKendree Recap
|2 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 8-5
|Pomona-Pitzer Recap
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|2 p.m.
|Chapman def. Cal Tech 11-6
|Chapman Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|2 p.m.
|Whittier def. Redlands 10-7
|Whittier Recap
|Redlands Recap
|2 p.m.
|Brown def. #22 Marist 6-4
|Brown Recap
|Marist Recap
|2 p.m.
|LaVerne def. Occidental 16-6
|LaVerne Recap
|Occidental Recap
|3 p.m.
|#11 UC Santa Barbara def. #13 Long Beach State 6-3
|UC Santa Barbara Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
|3 p.m.
|#14 UC San Diego def. #17 San Diego State 9-5
|UC San Diego Recap
|San Diego State Recap
|4 p.m.
|#1 Stanford def. #20 San Jose State 22-4
|Stanford Recap
|San Jose State Recap
|4 p.m.
|#8 Pacific def. Santa Clara 18-4
|Pacific Recap
|Santa Clara Recap
|5 p.m.
|#4 Cal def. #10 Arizona State 14-9
|Cal Recap
|Arizona State Recap
