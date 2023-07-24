Qin Haiyang Re-Breaks 100 Breast Asian Record, Becomes #2 Performer Of All-Time

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Qin Haiyang has done it again. In the finals of the men’s 100 breast at the 2023 World Championships, the Chinese swimmer once again broke the Asian record, clocking a time of 57.69 to win his race by over a second. He took 0.13 seconds off his previous Asian record time of 57.82 which was set in the Worlds semi-final, and is the first Chinese swimmer to ever win a World title in the men’s 100 breast.

In addition, Qin passed Arno Kamminga to become the second-fastest performer of all-time in the men’s 100 breast.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 100-Meter Breaststroke:

Adam Peaty, Great Britain — 56.88 (2019) Qin Haiyang, China — 57.62 (2023) Arno Kamminga, Netherlands — 57.80 (2021) Michael Andrew, United States — 58.14 (2021) Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy — 58.26 (2022)

In 2023, Qin has broken the 58-second barrier three different times. His best time coming into this year was a 58.63, but he shattered that PB at Chinese Nationals this May when he went 57.93 to become the third man to ever go under 58 seconds. He then went 57.82 at Worlds semis before going 57.69 in the final.

Compared to his semi-finals swim, Qin was 0.35 seconds faster on his front half and 0.22 faster on his back half.

Splits Comparison:

Qin Haiyang, 2023 World Championships Final Qin Haiyang, 2023 World Championships Semi-Final 50m 26.96 27.31 100m 30.73 30.51 Total 57.63 57.82

Behind Qin in the 100 breast final, there was a three-way tie for silver between America’s Nic Fink, Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi, and the Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga.