Sacred Heart Adds Futures Qualifier Kristen Baker For 2023-24 Season

Kristen Baker of Barrington, Rhode Island, has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at Sacred Heart University. Baker graduated from Barrington High School this spring, and will arrive on campus this fall ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Outside of the pool, Baker competed in pole vaulting for her high school, and enjoys artistic activities like drawing, painting, and sculpting.

She shared with SwimSwam why she chose Sacred Heart: “I chose Sacred Heart because of the amazing academic opportunities available and the hardworking team atmosphere! Go pios ❤️🤍”

Baker trains and competes year-round with the Bayside YMCA Stingrays, which is also located in the Barrington area. She specializes primarily in backstroke, and currently owns a 2023 Futures qualifying time in the 100-yard back.

Baker capped off her short course season at YMCA Nationals in April, where she finished 83rd in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.33. Additionally, she time trialed the 100 freestyle where she dropped over three seconds to notch a best time of 55.66.

Prior to Y Nationals, Baker swam at the Rhode Island High School State meet. She was the runner-up finisher in both the 100 backstroke and 200 IM, logging times of 57.97 and 2:12.40, respectively. Her time in the 100 marked a best by nearly two seconds, while her performance in the 200 IM was a best time by almost three seconds.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 55.66

100 back – 57.97

200 back – 2:18.84

200 IM – 2:12.40

Sacred Heart University, located in Fairfield, Connecticut, competes in the Northeast Conference. This year, the women finished 6th out of 9 teams at the 2023 Northeast Conference Championships with a total of 377 points.

Baker is poised to make an immediate impact for Sacred Heart, as her best time in the 100 backstroke would have placed 6th in prelims at this year’s meet. Casey Barrett was the team’s lone finalist in the event, placing 12th overall with a season best time of 58.36 in finals.

Joining Baker in Sacred Heart’s incoming class this year is Amanda Conti, Sophia Velleco, Maeve English, Ruby Krikorian, Kaitlyn Schwartz, Emma Haas, and Sydney Giles.

