Sacred Heart Rebuilds Freestyle Group With Commit From Amanda Conti (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Freestyle specialist Amanda Conti has announced her verbal commitment to Sacred Heart University for the fall of 2023.

“Go Pios! 🤍❤️”

Conti is a current senior at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School in Pennsylvania and will travel slightly further northeast to Connecticut to swim Division I with the Pioneers. Conti was Plymouth’s highest point scorer at the PIAA District I Girls Championship in February, placing 5th in the 100 fly (57.08), 8th in the 100 free (52.73), and helping the team to a ninth-place finish in the 400 free relay and a seventh-place finish in the 200 free relay. Conti led off both relays in lifetime best splits of 52.22 / 24.08, respectively.

She has continued to have an eventful spring short course season. In March, Conti lowered her 100 fly time to 56.57 to place 7th at the PIAA Girls 3A State Championships. One week later, while representing her club team Upper Dublin Aquatic Club, she lowered her 200 free best time twice at the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships. First, she blasted a 1:57.54 in prelims and then dropped down to 1:55.68 in finals to place 22nd.

Conti first qualified for State her freshman year where she dropped a 53.65 100 free with Mount Saint Joseph Academy. She now holds Futures qualifying times in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.08R

100 free – 52.22R

200 free – 1:55.68

100 fly – 56.57

Sacred Heart is coming off a sixth-place finish at the 2023 Northeast Conference Championships under head coach John Spadafina. Conti will quickly help fill the gap left by the graduation of their top point scorer Kelly Bartnett who placed fourth in the 100 and 200 free as well as seventh in the 50 free at last season’s championships.

Conti’s lifetime best times would have made her Sacred Heart’s highest-placing finisher in the 100 fly in 5th place–an event they had no ‘A’ or ‘B’ finalists in last season–and second-highest finisher in the 50 free (10th), 100 free (8th), and 200 free (16th).

Her sprint freestyle specialty makes her a strong SHU relay contender alongside her fellow recruits Maeve English (who owns best times of 25.18 / 54.53 in the 50 and 100 free) and Emma Haas (24.65 / 53.73). Conti also joins Kaitlyn Schwartz and Sydney Giles in Sacred Heart’s class of 2027 verbal commitments.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.