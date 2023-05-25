Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Louisville Freshman Sprint Duo Discuss Albiero Secret Sauce & Dynamic Team Culture

Comments: 1

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Julia Dennis and Ella Welch, two Louisville freshmen who both made huge contributions to the Cardinal sprints this season. Dennis and Welch traded ownership of the Louisville freshman records in the 50 and 100 freestyles all year, with both finishing the season faster than Cardinal legends Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Worrell (Dahlia) were as freshmen. The two discuss adapting to college life, sprint training at Louisville, and the culture head coach Aruther Albiero has established revolving around performing at NCAA Championships.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
This Guy
44 minutes ago

Great chat ladies

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!