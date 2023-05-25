Louisville Freshman Sprint Duo Discuss Albiero Secret Sauce & Dynamic Team Culture

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Julia Dennis and Ella Welch, two Louisville freshmen who both made huge contributions to the Cardinal sprints this season. Dennis and Welch traded ownership of the Louisville freshman records in the 50 and 100 freestyles all year, with both finishing the season faster than Cardinal legends Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Worrell (Dahlia) were as freshmen. The two discuss adapting to college life, sprint training at Louisville, and the culture head coach Aruther Albiero has established revolving around performing at NCAA Championships.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS