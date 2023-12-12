SwimSwam’s Official 2023 Swammy Awards Index

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

In a year that felt the most “normal” since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of scheduling, it was anything but in the performances we saw in the pool.

The swimming calendar returned to its regular rhythm with the World Aquatics Championships being the lone major international meet of the summer—relative to 2022 having LC Worlds, the Commonwealth Games and Euros all jammed together, followed by SC Worlds later—but with a bit less competition there were better performances.

We saw the world record fall in an incredible 12 individual long course events to go along with three relays, and over the weekend we saw the first (and likely only) SCM world record of the year fall at the hands of Daniel Wiffen at the European Short Course Championships.

In 2023, we saw Leon Marchand break Michael Phelps‘ last remaining individual world record in the men’s 400 IM, Mollie O’Callaghan take down Federica Pellegrini‘s super-suited mark in the women’s 200 free, unprecedented World Championship dominance from Kaylee McKeown and Qin Haiyang, and lots more.

Now that the end of the year is on the horizon, it’s time for our annual Swammy Awards to be handed out. We’ll keep track of all of our winners below.

2023 SWAMMY AWARD INDEX

CATEGORY AWARD WINNER
International Swimmers of the Year Male Swimmer of the Year
Female Swimmer of the Year
Breakout Female Swimmer of the Year
Breakout Male Swimmer of the Year
Comeback Swimmer of the Year
African Male Swimmer of the Year
African Female Swimmer of the Year
Asian Male Swimmer of the Year
Asian Female Swimmer of the Year
Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year
Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year
Central American/Caribbean Male Swimmer of the Year
Central American/Caribbean Female Swimmer of the Year
European Male Swimmer of the Year
European Female Swimmer of the Year
Oceanian Male Swimmer of the Year
Oceanian Female Swimmer of the Year
South American Male Swimmer of the Year
South American Female Swimmer of the Year
U.S. Male Swimmer of the Year
U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year
World Junior Male Swimmer of the Year
World Junior Female Swimmer of the Year
Open Water Male Swimmer of the Year
Open Water Female Swimmer of the Year
International Coaches of Year Africa
Asia
Britain
Canada
Europe
Oceania
US
U.S. Awards High School Team of the Year
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 10&Under
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 11-12
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 13-14
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 15-16
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 17-18
U.S. Club Coach of the Year
Other Awards Top 10 Swims of the Year
Heart of a Champion

