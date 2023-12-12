SwimSwam’s Official 2023 Swammy Awards Index

In a year that felt the most “normal” since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of scheduling, it was anything but in the performances we saw in the pool.

The swimming calendar returned to its regular rhythm with the World Aquatics Championships being the lone major international meet of the summer—relative to 2022 having LC Worlds, the Commonwealth Games and Euros all jammed together, followed by SC Worlds later—but with a bit less competition there were better performances.

We saw the world record fall in an incredible 12 individual long course events to go along with three relays, and over the weekend we saw the first (and likely only) SCM world record of the year fall at the hands of Daniel Wiffen at the European Short Course Championships.

In 2023, we saw Leon Marchand break Michael Phelps‘ last remaining individual world record in the men’s 400 IM, Mollie O’Callaghan take down Federica Pellegrini‘s super-suited mark in the women’s 200 free, unprecedented World Championship dominance from Kaylee McKeown and Qin Haiyang, and lots more.

Now that the end of the year is on the horizon, it’s time for our annual Swammy Awards to be handed out. We’ll keep track of all of our winners below.

See the full 2022 Swammy Awards winners list here.

2023 SWAMMY AWARD INDEX