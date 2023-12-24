2023 Swammy Awards: Age Group Swimmer Of The Year – 10 & Under

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

Editor’s note: because of ongoing challenges with the USA Swimming results database, identifying all of the top candidates for this year’s age group awards in an objective way has been challenging. We’ve done our best to find them, but it’s possible that we missed someone obvious. If that’s the case, please let us know in the comments!

GIRLS AWARD: VANESSA DELEV, BADGER SWIM CLUB

The girls side was a lot closer as no individual National Age Group (NAG) records were set on the girls side.

Vanessa Delev of Badger Swim Club earns the honors. Delev’s swims this past year earned her spots in the top five in the age group in 11 events, the most of any girls in the age group.

Delev led the age group in the SCY 200 freestyle swimming a 2:03.68 as well as in the SCY 100 backstroke with a 1:03.69.

Delev’s 500 freestyle nation-leading time of a 5:26.53 is 28th all-time in the age group and also set a new Connecticut LSC record.

Devel’s Top 5 Nation Times:

200 SCY free: 2:03.68 (#1)

500 SCY free: 5:26.53 (#3)

50 SCY back: 29.65 (#5)

100 SCY back: 1:03.69 (t-#1)

50 SCY fly: 28.61 (#3)

100 SCY fly: 1:04.05 (#3)

200 SCY IM: 2:18.36 (#2)

400 LCM free: 4:59.34 (#5)

50 LCM back: 34.82 (#5)

100 LCM back: 1:14.55 (#3)

200 LCM IM: 2:42.17 (#5)

Honorable Mentions:

Kate Allen, Carmel Swim Club – Despite only being in the top five in the age group in four events, Allen was dominant in those four events. Allen led the age group in the 100 LCM freestyle swimming a 1:04.60, leading the age group by over half a second. Her LCM 200 freestyle time of a 2:19.98 was the fastest by over a second, and her LCM 200 IM time of a 2:34.39 led the age group by over five seconds. She also was #2 in the age group in the LCM 50 free with a 29.76.

– Despite only being in the top five in the age group in four events, Allen was dominant in those four events. Allen led the age group in the 100 LCM freestyle swimming a 1:04.60, leading the age group by over half a second. Her LCM 200 freestyle time of a 2:19.98 was the fastest by over a second, and her LCM 200 IM time of a 2:34.39 led the age group by over five seconds. She also was #2 in the age group in the LCM 50 free with a 29.76. Kennedy Masten, Machine Aquatics– Masten led the age group in two events, both 50 freestyles. She swam a 25.76 50 SCY free and 29.62 in the 50 LCM free. She also was #2 in the SCY 50 fly (27.99), #2 in the LCM 50 back (34.20), #3 in the SCY 100 free (57.22), #4 in the SCY 50 back (29.51), and #5 in the LCM 100 free (1:05.32).

BOYS AWARD: AYDEN TAN, DART SWIMMING

Ayden Tan wins the boys award for the second year in a row. This year, he broke a total of five 10 and under National Age Group (NAG) records.

In March, at the SNS 14&Under Short Course Championships, Tan broke two SCY NAG records. Tan swam a 1:00.10 in the 100 IM and a 2:10.12 in the 200 IM. Tan became the fastest 10 and under in both events by over a second.

Tan continued his momentum into the LCM season. Just over a month later, Tan set a new 10 and under NAG record in the 200 IM while at the SN SMST Spring Splash. Tan swam a 2:27.38, which also was a personal best by over five seconds. This was a huge swim for a 10 and under boy. Tan’s record is the 3rd most dominant NAG record. No other boy in the 10 and under age group has ever been under the 2:31 mark.

At the end of July, Tan capped off his LCM season and 10 and under career with two more LCM NAG records. Tan broke the boys 100 breaststroke record swimming a 1:18.56. That was faster than the old record of a 1:18.71 which Ethan Dang swam in 2012. Tan also broke the NAG record in the boys 50 backstroke swimming a 30.82.

Not only did Tan break five NAG records this year, but he also led the nation in a total of 17 events, seven SCY events and ten LCM events.

Tan’s 2022 Nation-Leading Times:

100 SCY free: 54.97

50 SCY back: 27.11

100 SCY back: 58.87

100 SCY breast: 1:10.23

50 SCY fly: 26.96

100 SCY IM: 1:00.89

200 SCY IM: 2:10.12

50 LCM free: 28.33

100 LCM free: 1:02.67

200 LCM free: 2:13.03

400 LCM free: 4:38.81

50 LCM back: 30.82

100 LCM back: 1:07.58

100 LCM breast: 1:18.56

50 LCM fly: 30.72

100 LCM fly: 1:07.83

200 LCM IM: 2:27.38

Honorable Mentions:

Parker Wheeler, SwimAtlanta – Wheeler was in the top five in the age group in a total of eight events this past year. His highest place was 2nd in the SCY 100 freestyle as he swam a 56.09 earlier this month. Wheeler also helped SwimAtlanta break the 10 and under mixed 200 freestyle NAG record.

– Wheeler was in the top five in the age group in a total of eight events this past year. His highest place was 2nd in the SCY 100 freestyle as he swam a 56.09 earlier this month. Wheeler also helped SwimAtlanta break the 10 and under mixed 200 freestyle NAG record. Barry Zhang, Unattached– Like Wheeler, Zhang also had many events in the top five for the year as he was in the top five in seven events. Zhang was second in both the LCM 50 breast (37.03) as well as the LCM 200 IM (2:35.12).

PAST WINNERS