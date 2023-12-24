World Juniors Finalist Alexia Sotomayor Commits to Arizona State for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Arizona State women are loading up on international talent in their 2025 recruiting class.

Peruvian national record holder Alexia Sotomayor has committed to continue her swimming career in Tempe beginning in the fall of 2025, joining Hungarian world junior champion Nikolett Padar in the Sun Devils’ growing recruiting class.

A junior at Saint Andrews School in Boca Raton, Florida, Sotomayor is coming off a runner-up finish in the 100-yard butterfly (54.18) at the FHSAA Class 1A State Championships last month. She had a busy year of international racing, placing 10th in the 200-meter backstroke (1:16.62) at October’s Pan American Games while also competing at her second World Junior Championships in September and second World Championships in July.

Last summer, she made the 100-meter back final (1:02.94 in semis) at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Sotomayor moved from Peru to Florida last August and went on to place 3rd in the 100-yard back (54.79) and 4th in the 100-yard fly (54.98) at the 2022 FHSAA Class 1A State Championships last fall.

“I’m beyond grateful and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue with both my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University,” Sotomayor said. “I would like to thank my family, my friends, my coaches, teammates and teachers who supported me in this journey. Incredibly thankful with Coach Bowman and all the ASU coaches for this opportunity! Can’t wait to be a Sun Devil! Forks Up!”

Best Times (SCY)

50 back – 25.57

100 back – 54.59

200 back – 2:03.68

50 fly – 25.05

100 fly – 53.88

50 free – 23.82

100 free – 51.79

By the time Sotomayor arrives in Tempe, Arizona State will have moved from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. Her best times would have placed her 6th in both the 100 back and 100 fly at the 2023 Big 12 Championships, but the conference will look a lot different during the 2025-26 season with Texas in the SEC and Arizona and Utah joining the Big 12 along with the Sun Devils.

The Arizona State women placed 5th at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships. The 2023-24 season is their first as a combined program under head coach Bob Bowman after Rachel-Stratton Mills left for Northwestern this past offseason.

