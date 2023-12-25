Dylan Carter Rips a Best Time of 21.69 in the 50 Free (LCM) at T&T Nationals

2023 Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad & Tobago Invitational Championships

December 13-17, 2023

National Aquatic Center, Balmain, Trinidad & Tobago

Long Course Meters (50m), Timed Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “ASATT Invitational Swimming Championships”

Dylan Carter popped off a new personal best in the 50 free and Guyanese swimmer Raekwon Noel broke more National Records at the 2023 Trinidad & Tobago Invitational Championship.

Carter, among the most successful Caribbean swimmers in history, elevated himself in the 50 free with a 21.69, which breaks his own personal best of 21.87 done at June’s Central American & Caribbean Games.

The 27-year-old who swam collegiately in the US at USC didn’t break 22 seconds in the 50 free until the 2022 World Championships. At the 2023 World Championships, his best in that event was 22.10 in prelims, which left him in a swim-off to Aruban Mikel Schreuders (which Carter lost, 22.14-22.10).

The 21.69 that he swam last week would have finished 4th at the 2023 World Championships, behind medalists Cam McEvoy (21.06), Jack Alexy (21.57), and Ben Proud (21.58). That list excludes, among others, American Caeleb Dressel, who looked as good as he has in almost 18 months at this month’s US Open Championships, but with the late-breaking drops in the 50 free, he’s still now a medal contender for both the Doha World Championships and the Paris Olympics next year.

His best event, the 50 fly, is not an Olympic race, and the 50 free is the only event he swam at the T&T National Championships.

His time is the fastest in the world in the new season, bumping South Korea’s Yuchan Ji (21.72), and 9th-best in the world in the calendar year.

The Trinidad & Tobago record is a 21.20 done by George Bovell in 2009 during the polyurethane supersuit era.

Raekwon Noel Runs Record Spree

Guyanese-born, American-trained Raekwon Noel broke several National Records at the meet just days before his 18th birthday and days after racing at the US Winter Junior Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

He opened the meet with a 51.98 in the 100 free. While he excels more in long distance races, that knocked a second-and-a-half off the National Record of 53.48 that was done by Leon Seaton at the 2022 World Junior Championships.

After that swim, Noel held the National Record in every freestyle race from 100 meters to 1500 meters. He would later add the 50 free with a 24.16 on a relay leadoff leg.

He affirmed his distance prowess later in the meet with an 8:25.63 in the 800 free, which broke his own Guyanese Record of 8:29.52 from the CARIFTA Championships.

He also broke National Records in the 50 back (27.31) and 100 back (57.72) at the meet, though his time of 4:07.08 was about three-and-a-half seconds off his National Record from April.

He now holds 15 National Records in long course, including 12 individual marks. Noel moved to New Jersey in 2021 to attend Highland Regional High School and train with the South Jersey Aquatic Club. He would then commit to swim at Indiana in fall 2024.

At Winter Juniors a week earlier in yards, he swam best times in the 100 back (49.45 – 39th), 200 back (1:47.77 – 39th), 100 fly (48.98 – 34th), and 200 fly (1:48.14 in prelims, 1:48.16 in finals – 22nd). He also won five titles at the regional CARIFTA Championships in April in long course.