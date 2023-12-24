William Mulgrew, 2nd-Fastest Miler in Class of 2025, Commits to Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

William Mulgrew, the second-fastest miler in the high school boys’ class of 2025, verbally committed to the application process at Harvard last month.

The 16-year-old Shawmut Aquatic Club standout threw down a personal-best 14:48.26 in the 1650-yard freestyle earlier this month, which ranks fourth in the U.S. boys’ 15-16 national age group (NAG) rankings and second in his class behind 17-year-old Indiana commit Luke Ellis (14:29.48). Mulgrew has been on an incredible trajectory over the past year, dropped 45 seconds since last December and leapfrogging top distance recruits such as No. 4 Nathan Szobota (14:53.83), No. 5 Sean Green (14:57.10), and No. 7 Norvin Clontz (15:14.12) in the process.

Mulgrew’s best mile time would already rank 4th in Harvard’s record book with nearly two years remaining before joining the Crimson in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His 14:48.26 ranks as the best 1650 free performance in the history of the New England Swimming LSC and would have placed 2nd at the 2023 Ivy League Championships as well as 15th at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Mulgrew also broke nine minutes in the 1000 free (8:58.95) for the first time at last week’s New England Senior Championships, setting a 15-16 LSC record and narrowly missing Alex Kostich‘s open record (8:56.18) from 1987.

At the Winter Junior Championship – East meet at the beginning of December, Mulgrew set personal bests in the 500 free (4:25.70), 1650 free (15:05.90), 200 back (1:49.86), and 400 IM (3:56.20). Remarkably, he dropped 12 seconds in the mile at Winter Juniors before lowering another 17 seconds off his lifetime best just about a week later at the New England Senior Championships. His best 500 free time would have made the B-final at the 2023 Ivy League Championships.

Best Times (SCY)

1650 free – 14:48.26

1000 free – 8:58.95

500 free – 4:22.24

400 IM – 3:56.20

200 back – 1:49.25

At May’s Pro Swim Series stop in Mission Viejo, Mulgrew dropped nearly 35 seconds off his best 1500-meter free time with a 15:36.10 to earn his first 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials cut.

Mulgrew appears to be the first public commitment in the Harvard men’s 2025 recruiting class. The Crimson men won the 2023 Ivy League title with 1,545 last season over Princeton (1,433.5). They’re led by head coach Kevin Tyrrell, who is in his 11th season at the helm of Harvard’s program.

“I would like to thank Coach Kevin and Coach Dan for giving me this opportunity,” said Mulgrew, currently a junior at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts. “I would also like to thank God, my family, friends, teammates and my Coach Susan. Go Crimson!”

Mulgrew is the son of a pair of Division I swimmers, Kevin and Suzanne, who both competed collegiately for Miami University in Ohio.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.