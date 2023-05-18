16-Year-Old William Mulgrew Drops 35 Seconds to Earn 1500 FR Trials Cut in Mission Viejo

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

Day 1 Swims You Might Have Missed:

The 2023 Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo kicked off last night with the men’s and women’s 1500 freestyles. In this post, we’ll be highlighting some of the swims last night that may have flown under the radar, or not gotten coverage in our live recap of the session.

Crimson Aquatics (Andover) 16-year-old William Mulgrew had a massive performance in the men’s 1500 free last night, taking fifth in 15:36.10. It was a truly exceptional swim for the 16-year-old, whose previous best in the 1500 was 16:11.06 from the Futures Championship in Geneva last summer. Mulgrew swam a very consistent race, splitting 5:10.50 on the first 500m, then swimming a 5:13.61 on the second 500m, and coming home in 5:11.99 on the final 500m. With the performance, Mulgrew also picked up the Olympic Trials cut in the event, which stands at 15:39.89. That marks this young swimmer’s first Trials cut of his career.

Mulgrew split 4:07.89 at the 400 and 8:18.44 at the 800 in his race last night, both of which come in well under his lifetime bests in those events. Given that, keep an eye on Mulgrew as the meet progresses, as he appears primed to make some more appearances in these “Swims You Might Have Missed” posts.

Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks 17-year-old Devyn Caples clocked a new personal best of 16:03.64 in the men ‘s 1500 last night, earning a 15th-place finish. The swim came in a little over five seconds under his previous lifetime best of 16:09.03, which he swam at Junior Nationals last summer. With his performance last night, Caples picked up the Junior Nationals cut in the 1500 free, which he swam as a bonus event last summer at the meet. The 2023 Summer Juniors cut stands at 16:05.09.

18-year-old Caroline Riggs, who competes for Club Mountaineer Aquatics, swam a huge personal best in the women’s 1500 free last night. Riggs, who grew up in Morgantown competing for Club Mountaineer, will be starting her collegiate career at West Virginia this fall. Last night, she finished fifth in the women’s mile, clocking a 16:54.80. It was a huge swim for Riggs, blowing away her previous best of 17:10.76, which she swam at Junior Nationals last summer. The performance also puts her within ten seconds of the Olympic Trials cut, which stands at 16:45.69.

Phoenix Swim Club’s Danielle Gleason, 16, came in seventh in the women’s 1500 last night, clocking a 16:56.85. For Gleason, the performance marked her first time under 17:00 in the event, as her previous best was a 17:00.69, which she swam at Junior Nationals last summer.