William Mulgrew Swims 14:48.26 1650 Freestyle To Become #4 15-16 All-Time

2023 New England SCY Senior Meet

December 14-17, 2023

Providence, RI

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: “2023 NE BGSC SCY New England Senior Meet”

16 year old William Mulgrew of Shawmut Aquatic Club swam the 4th fastest time in the boys 15-16 age group in the 1650 freestyle on Thursday night swimming a 14:48.26.

Boys 15-16 1650 Free All-Time Top 5

That was a huge best time for Mulgrew as he came into the meet with a best time of a 15:05.90 which he swam just last week at Winter Juniors East to finish 4th. His time from Thursday night would have won the race at Winter Juniors-East. He also won the race on Thursday night by almost a full minute.

The Harvard commit (class of 2025) has dropped over forty seconds in the race over the last year as his best time in December 2022 was a 15:34.00 at Winter Juniors and he swam a 15:44.01 at this meet last year.

The boys 1650 freestyle has seen many fast swims this weekend already. Not only were the 13-14 and 17-18 NAG records broken, but both Mulgrew and Gabriel Manteufel entered the top 5 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Notably, Mulgrew sits just ahead of Luke Ellis in the 15-16 age group all-time. Ellis just broke the 17-18 NAG in the event last night.