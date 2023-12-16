Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

William Mulgrew Swims 14:48.26 1650 Freestyle To Become #4 15-16 All-Time

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 1

December 15th, 2023 Club, News

2023 New England SCY Senior Meet

  • December 14-17, 2023
  • Providence, RI
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Meet Mobile: “2023 NE BGSC SCY New England Senior Meet”

16 year old William Mulgrew of Shawmut Aquatic Club swam the 4th fastest time in the boys 15-16 age group in the 1650 freestyle on Thursday night swimming a 14:48.26.

Boys 15-16 1650 Free All-Time Top 5

  1. Liam Custer, 14:37.86 (2020)
  2. Gabriel Manteufel, 14:41.11 (2023)
  3. Sean Grieshop, 14:45.40 (2014)
  4. William Mulgrew, 14:48.26 (2023)
  5. Luke Ellis, 14:49.79 (2022)

That was a huge best time for Mulgrew as he came into the meet with a best time of a 15:05.90 which he swam just last week at Winter Juniors East to finish 4th. His time from Thursday night would have won the race at Winter Juniors-East. He also won the race on Thursday night by almost a full minute.

The Harvard commit (class of 2025) has dropped over forty seconds in the race over the last year as his best time in December 2022 was a 15:34.00 at Winter Juniors and he swam a 15:44.01 at this meet last year.

The boys 1650 freestyle has seen many fast swims this weekend already. Not only were the 13-14 and 17-18 NAG records broken, but both Mulgrew and Gabriel Manteufel entered the top 5 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Notably, Mulgrew sits just ahead of Luke Ellis in the 15-16 age group all-time. Ellis just broke the 17-18 NAG in the event last night.

PFA
12 seconds ago

Bro these distance events are just wow it’s popping off this week everyone’s breaking into the all time historical rankings and dropping 10+ seconds.

