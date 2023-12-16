Claire Weinstein Posts Another Best Time On Night 2 Of California Sectionals

2023 DECEMBER HUNTINGTON BEACH SECTIONALS

December 14-18, 2023

Huntington Beach, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: 2023 CA Dec CA CV Speedo Sectionals at GWSC

In addition to Luka Mijatovic swimming a 13-14 NAG record in the boys 400 IM, night 2 in California also had some big swims.

After a personal best in the 1000 free on night 1, Claire Weinstein once again swam to a best time, this time in the 200 freestyle. Weinstein touched the wall in a 1:43.77, faster than her previous best time of a 1:43.93. Weinstein now is the #9 fastest 15-16 200 freestyler ever, notably just ahead of Sandpipers of Nevada teammate Katie Grimes.

Grimes also had a notable swim tonight as she swam a 4:00.10 in the women’s 400 IM for the win. Although that was not a personal best, it was her second-fastest swim ever. Her best time is a 3:57.02 which she swam at Winter Juniors-West last year. Grimes’ time from tonight makes her the #4 17-18 all-time.

The two also swam on the Sandpipers of Nevada women’s 400 medley relay. The team of Rebecca Diaconescu, Lucy Warnick, Grimes, and Weinstein combined for a final time of 3:39.97.

On the men’s side, Sandpiper teammates Dillon Wright and Luke Ellis battled it out in the 400 IM. Wright got to the wall first touching in a 3:45.01 as Ellis touched in a 3:45.21. That was a personal best for Wright by over three seconds and a best for Ellis by over two seconds.

Louisville graduate and five time ACC Champion in the 100 breaststroke Evgenii Somov won the men’s 100 breaststroke in a 51.12. That notably was his second fastest time ever and just off his best time of a 51.03 which he swam in 2021 to win the ACC title. 34 year old Brandon Fischer was second in a 51.97, a personal best by 0.12 seconds.

27 year old Yusuf Tibazi won the men’s 100 butterfly in a 47.97, just ahead of 17 year old Ryan Makouar who touched in a 48.08.

The women’s 100 butterfly was also a close race. Zara Masud touched first in a 53.95, just ahead of Allison Mann who touched in a 54.17. Both girls dropped over half a second off of their personal bests on the day.

Winning the women’s 100 breast was Sofia Szymanowski who touched in a 1:00.73. That was faster than she was just a week ago as she finished 18th in the event at Winter Juniors-West. Kaitlyn Nguyen was second in a 1:01.08.

In the final event of the night, the Alpha Aquatics men’s 400 medley relay of Jack O’Shaughnessy, Pavel Romanov, Taisei Salto, and Miles Blackson-Dunbar swam to a final time of a 3:16.64.