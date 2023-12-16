SwimAtlanta Sets New 10 & Under NAG Record in Mixed 200 Free Relay With 1:47.09

32nd Lanier Aquatics Winter Invite

December 15-17, 2023

Gainesville, GA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: “32nd Annual Lanier Aquatics Winter Invite”

Some of the top age groupers are competing in Georgia this weekend. Swim Atlanta’s mixed 10 and under 200 free relay broke the National Age Group (NAG) record swimming a 1:47.09.

The team of Parker Wheeler, Haley Bolduc, Mallory Klemmer, and Alex Kirsling swam to a final time of 1:47.09. That was faster than the previous record of a 1:49.51 set back in 2020 by Santa Clara Swim Club.

Split Comparison

Swim Atlanta Santa Clara Swim Club Leg #1 Parker Wheeler, 25.46 Shareef Elaydi, 27.9 Leg #2 Haley Bolduc, 26.91 Isabel Wu, 27.8 Leg #3 Mallory Klemmer, 28.72 Mia Su, 27.6 Leg #4 Alex Kirsling, 26.00 Luka Mijatovic, 26.1 Final Time 1:47.09 1:49.51

As seen in the splits, the biggest difference tonight was on the lead off split as Wheeler was over two seconds faster than Elaydi was. Notably, both relays had the same relay order going boy-girl-girl-boy.

Video of the race can be seen below. As it was a time trial, the relay was swimming alone.

Race Video of tonight’s record:

New 10U Mixed Freestyle Relay National Age Group Record

1:47.09

Parker Wheeler (25.46)

Haley Bolduc (26.91)

Mallory Klemmer (28.72)

Alex Kirsling (26.00) pic.twitter.com/7lLvpmPin8 — Max Cristofori (@SwimMAX90) December 16, 2023

Wheeler is coached by Caleb Weir, Bolduc and Kirsling by Max Cristofori, and Klemmer by Edgar Crespo.