Luka Mijatovic Sets 13-14 400 IM NAG Once Again With 3:49.32 In Finals

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 5

December 15th, 2023 Club, News, Records

2023 DECEMBER HUNTINGTON BEACH SECTIONALS

  • December 14-18, 2023
  • Huntington Beach, CA
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Meet Mobile: 2023 CA Dec CA CV Speedo Sectionals at GWSC

After breaking Thomas Heilman‘s 13-14 400 IM National Age Group (NAG) record in prelims, 14 year old Luka Mijatovic swam even faster in finals touching the wall in a 3:49.32 tonight.

Mijatovic now becomes the youngest swimmer to break the 3:50 mark and is the fastest 13-14 ever by over two seconds as Heilman has the #2 time now with a 3:51.46

SPLIT COMPARISON

Mijatovic-Finals Mijatovic-Prelims Heilman
Fly 52.63 53.59 50.86
Back 1:00.24 59.53 59.45
Breast 1:05.05 1:05.17 1:08.71
Free 51.4 52.75 52.44
3:49.32 3:51.04 3:51.46

The difference tonight in fianls compared to his prelims swim was both Mijatovic’s fly and free split as he was roughly a second faster on both.

Mijatovic now dropped over six and a half seconds off of his best time coming into the meet of a 3:55.73 from April of this year.

This was Mijatovic’s second swim of the night as he swam the 200 free earlier in the evening, swimming a 1:36.30, a best time by over a second.

Mijatovic is entered in the 500 free, 1000 free, and 200 IM later in the meet. Notably, he broke his own 1000 free NAG record last night while going out in the 1650 free, where he ultimately broke his own NAG by 15 seconds.

Marc P
10 minutes ago

This kid is incredible.

DCSwim
37 minutes ago

It’s still a crazy time, but that mile numbed me!

PFA
1 hour ago

Man that free split is next level

Connor Carnazzo
1 hour ago

Not again!

