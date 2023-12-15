Luka Mijatovic Breaks Thomas Heilman’s 13-14 400 IM NAG Record In Prelims With 3:51.04

2023 DECEMBER HUNTINGTON BEACH SECTIONALS

December 14-18, 2023

Huntington Beach, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: 2023 CA Dec CA CV Speedo Sectionals at GWSC

After breaking his own National Age Group (NAG) record in the 1650 freestyle last night, Luka Mijatovic was continuing his momentum into this morning, setting a new 13-14 NAG record as he swam a 3:51.04 in prelims.

Mijatovic’s swim breaks the previous record of a 3:51.46 which Thomas Heilman set in January 2022.

Split Comparison

Mijatovic Heilman Fly 53.59 50.86 Back 59.53 59.45 Breast 1:05.17 1:08.71 Free 52.75 52.44 3:51.04 3:51.46

Although Heilman was faster on every leg but breaststroke, Mijatovic’s breaststroke split was three and a half seconds faster than Heilman’s, which was enough to pull him away and break the record.

This morning’s swim was also a best time for Mijatovic by over four and a half seconds as he came in with a personal best time of a 3:55.73 from April of this year.

Mijatovic now holds a total of eight 13-14 NAG records. He holds the 500, 1000, and 1650 SCY freestyles, SCY 400 IM as well as the 200 (shared), 400, 800, and 1500 LCM freestyles.

It is also important to note that this was Mijatovic’s second swim this morning as he swam the 200 freestyle at the start of the session swimming a 1:37.89 to be the second seed heading into tonight’s final. At this meet a year ago, Mijatovic swam a 3:57.98 in prelims before swimming a 3:56.84 in finals so it will be important to be on record watch once again tonight.