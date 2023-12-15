Dalma Sebestyen, Adam Jaszo Clock Paris-Worthy Times At Gyor Open

2023 GYOR OPEN

Day three of the 2023 Gyor Open brought two additional Olympic qualifiers to the potential Hungarian roster for Paris 2024.

26-year-old Dalma Sebestyen got it done in the women’s 200m IM, producing a winning effort of 2:10.87. That dipped under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 2:11.47.

For Sebestyen, she picked the right time to establish a new lifetime best. Her result this evening overtook her previous career-quickest of 2:11.48 logged at April’s Hungarian National Championships.

Her time also obliterated the mark of 2:13.32 produced to place 13th in this event at this year’s World Championships.

The men’s 100m backstroke brought about the 2nd qualifier, as Adam Jaszo touched in a gold medal-worthy time of 53.35. That cleared the OQT of 53.74 and also erased the 21-year-old’s previous personal best of 54.18 from April, giving Jaszo his first-ever sub-54-second result.

Although Arizona State’s Zalan Sarkany notched a Paris-worthy time of 14:53.19 in the men’s 1500m free on night one, he fell shy of the mark in the 400m free.

Tonight Sarkany still topped the podium in the sole sub-3:52 result of the field, but his time of 3:47.91 fell just over a second outside the 3:46.78 Paris QT.

Boglarka Kapas also missed the mark in the women’s 400m free. She beat the field by over 5 seconds, clocking 4:09.48 for the gold. She needed to meet 4:07.90 to punch her ticket.

There are still additional qualification opportunities, including the Hungarian World Championship Trials which will most likely be taking place in April.

Additional winners on the evening included Anastasiya Kuliashova of Belarus who beat teammate Anastasia Shkurdai in the women’s 50m fly. The former touched in 26.93 to the latter’s 26.96.

Adam Halas produced a time of 24.78 to top the men’s 50m fly podium.

Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 3