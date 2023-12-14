Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hungarian Zalan Sarkany Qualifies For 2024 Olympic Games In 1500 Free

2023 GYOR OPEN

The 2023 Gyor Open kicked off in Hungary today with the four-day competition representing a qualification opportunity for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Firing off a Paris-worthy time right off the bat was 20-year-old Zalan Sarkany.

Sarkany contested the men’s 1500m freestyle where he notched a winning effort of 14:53.19. The Arizona State Sun Devil scored the sole time of the field under the 15:00 barrier. Kristof Rasovszky was next to the wall in 15:01.98 and David Betlehem also landed on the podium in 15:15.52.

Entering this competition, Sarkany’s personal best in this 1500m rested at the 15:04.88 which rendered him the silver medalist at the Budapest stop of the World Aquatics Swiming World Cup. This outing, therefore, checked in as Sarkany’s new PB while also dipping under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 15:00.99 needed for the Paris Olympics.

Sarkany now ranks as the #3 swimmer in the world on the season.

Sarkany is on a roll, having established a new Hungarian national record in the SCM 800 freestyle (7:34.41) at last month’s national short course championships.

Pac-12 champion Sarkany is not currently listed on Arizona State’s roster for the 2023-24 season, but the distance specialist told SwimSwam he plans on returning to Tempe for the spring semester.

Additional Day 1 Notes

  • Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas topped the women’s 400m IM podium in a time of 4;40.58, falling about 2 seconds outside the Paris QT of 4:38.53. Boglarka Kapas scored silver in 4:41.50 while Anja Crevar also landed on the podium in 4:42.87.
  • 35-year-old veteran David Verraszto took the men’s 400m IM in a result of 4:20.61. He has his work cut out for him to lower that type of performance down to the 4:12.50 needed for the Olympic Games.

0
