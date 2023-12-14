Futures Qualifier Izzy Burton Opts To Stay In-State With Denver (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Izzy Burton has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of Denver next fall. Burton’s decision will keep her in-state, as she currently attends Pine Creek High School and swims with Pikes Peak Athletics in Colorado Springs.

Burton will bring versatility to Denver, as she owns Futures qualifying times in events ranging from sprint freestyle to backstroke and IM. She recently raced at the RAFC Winter Classic, where she established personal bests in six of her events. She ended the meet with victories in both backstroke races (56.07/2:01.00) and the 100 free (51.11), with all three marking best times.

Burton represented her high school at the 2023 Colorado High School State Championships (4A) in February, where she contributed to team points in both of her individual events. She was the runner-up finisher in both the 100 backstroke and 200 IM, recording times of 57.33 and 2:07.60, respectively. Burton was the backstroker for Pine Creek’s 4th place 200 medley relay (26.04) and the leadoff leg of their winning 400 freestyle relay (52.08).

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.71

100 free – 51.11

200 free – 1:50.77

100 back – 56.07

200 back – 2:01.00

200 IM – 2:03.82

The Denver women won their 10th consecutive Summit League Championship title this past February. Burton is a big addition for Denver, as her best times in the 200 free, 200 back, and 100 free would have earned her a spot in the A-final at this year’s meet.

Erika Remington was the top performer across the sprint freestyle events last year with season best times of 22.74/50.25, while Ines Marin led the way in the 200 free (1:47.66) and Natalie Arky in the 200 back (1:53.94). This group will have turned over by the time Burton arrives.

Joining Burton in Denver’s incoming class next fall is Tessa Lindstrom, Angie Wyand, Beril Ozturk, Maria Delmonte, and Paige Reilly.

