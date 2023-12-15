College Swimming Weekly Preview: December 13 – January 2

With not many meets happening until the new year, this is the final edition of the 2023 College Swimming Weekly Preview.
Most of the meets this week and weekend are out on the West Coast. A few schools can also be seen scheduling meets while on training trip. A few examples of this are FIU vs. Marshall, Little Rock vs FGCU, and the Vanderbilt vs Miami FL vs Iowa tri-meet.
Notably, the CSCAA Open Water Champs in Miami scheduled for Sunday have been canceled.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Auburn Diving Invite
|12/17-12/20
|X
|X
|UNLV Invite (Arizona, New Mexico, UNLV, Seattle, Pacific, Hawaii, Cal Baptist
|12/17-12/19
|X
|X
|
CANCELED
|12/17
|X
|X
|Florida International vs. Marshall
|12/15
|X
|Lindenwood vs. IUPUI
|12/15
|X
|X
|UC Santa Barbara vs. CSUB
|12/19
|X
|X
|San Diego State vs. Cal Poly vs. Air Force
|12/19
|X
|X
|Georgia Southern vs. UNC Asheville
|12/15-12/16
|X
|Rider vs. Mt. St. Mary’s
|12/16
|X
|X
|NAU vs. New Mexico State
|12/15-12/16
|X
|Rice vs. Florida Atlantic
|12/19
|X
|Cal Baptist Invite (Cal Baptist, Loyoa Marymount
|12/15-12/16
|X
|Little Rock vs. FGCU
|12/20
|X
|UIC vs. Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion
|12/20
|X
|X
|Zippy Invitational
|12/30-12/31
|X
|X
|Vanderbilt vs. Miami (FL) vs. Iowa
|1/2
|X