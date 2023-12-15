Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: December 13 – January 2

by Anya Pelshaw 0

December 15th, 2023 College

With not many meets happening until the new year, this is the final edition of the 2023 College Swimming Weekly Preview.

Most of the meets this week and weekend are out on the West Coast. A few schools can also be seen scheduling meets while on training trip.  A few examples of this are FIU vs. Marshall, Little Rock vs FGCU, and the Vanderbilt vs Miami FL vs Iowa tri-meet.

Notably, the CSCAA Open Water Champs in Miami scheduled for Sunday have been canceled.

Meet Date Men Women
Auburn Diving Invite 12/17-12/20 X X
UNLV Invite (Arizona, New Mexico, UNLV, Seattle, Pacific, Hawaii, Cal Baptist 12/17-12/19 X X
CSCAA Open Water Champs

CANCELED

 12/17 X X
Florida International vs. Marshall 12/15 X
Lindenwood vs. IUPUI 12/15 X X
UC Santa Barbara vs. CSUB 12/19 X X
San Diego State vs. Cal Poly vs. Air Force 12/19 X X
Georgia Southern vs. UNC Asheville 12/15-12/16 X
Rider vs. Mt. St. Mary’s 12/16 X X
NAU vs. New Mexico State 12/15-12/16 X
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic 12/19 X
Cal Baptist Invite (Cal Baptist, Loyoa Marymount 12/15-12/16 X
Little Rock vs. FGCU 12/20 X
UIC vs. Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion 12/20 X X
Zippy Invitational 12/30-12/31 X X
Vanderbilt vs. Miami (FL) vs. Iowa 1/2 X

0
