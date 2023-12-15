College Swimming Weekly Preview: December 13 – January 2

With not many meets happening until the new year, this is the final edition of the 2023 College Swimming Weekly Preview.

Most of the meets this week and weekend are out on the West Coast. A few schools can also be seen scheduling meets while on training trip. A few examples of this are FIU vs. Marshall, Little Rock vs FGCU, and the Vanderbilt vs Miami FL vs Iowa tri-meet.

Notably, the CSCAA Open Water Champs in Miami scheduled for Sunday have been canceled.