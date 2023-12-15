Colin Mikulecky Commits to Duke for Fall of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top high school swimmers in the state of Colorado, Colin Mikulecky of Greenwood Village, Colorado has announced his college decision for next fall, committing to Duke University. Mikulecky is currently in his senior year at Cherry Creek High School.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Duke University. I thank my family, teammates and coaches for supporting me in this journey. I knew after meeting the team and spending time on campus, it was the right fit. Thank you to Coach Barnes and Coach Boulden for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to meet Coach Stewart. Go Blue Devils!!! 🔵😈”

Mikulecky had a breakout meet last May at the CHSAA (Colorado high school) 5A Swimming and Diving State Championships. After not making the A-finals in either of his events as a sophomore, he finished on the podium of both the 100 and 200 freestyles as a junior. His top finish came in the 100, where he finished in second in 45.10. He was even faster in prelims of the event, touching in a personal best of 44.66. He also added a third-place finish in the 200 free, taking 1:38.35.

Over the summer, Mikulecky competed in both the 100 and 200 freestyles at the Junior National Championships in Irvine, California while representing his club team, the Denver Swim Academy. He posted lifetime bests in both races, touching in 52.59 in the 100 and 1:58.27 in the 200.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.30

100 free – 44.66

200 free – 1:37.35

With his current lifetime bests in the freestyle events, Mikulecky is already slated to be a huge addition to the Blue Devils program when he joins next fall. During the 2022-2023 school year, he would have ranked in the top-four on the team in both the 100 and 200 freestyles.

Duke is coming off of a 2022-2023 school year that saw them finish in tenth out of twelve teams at the 2023 ACC Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. That performance marked the fourth straight year the program had taken tenth at the meet, beating out Miami, who only sponsors diving, and Boston College, in each of those seasons.

Duke is currently in the midst of it’s first season under new head coach Brian Barnes. Barnes joined the Blue Devil program after being a part of the NC State coaching staff for the previous three sesaons. The program has already been making strides in his first season, with the team taking down multiple program records in his first mid-season meet at the helm.

