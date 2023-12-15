Luke Ellis Swims 14:29.48 1650 Freestyle To Break 17-18 NAG Record

2023 December Huntington Beach Sectionals

December 14-18, 2023

Huntington Beach, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: 2023 CA Dec CA CV Speedo Sectionals at GWSC

17 year old Luke Ellis of the Sandpipers of Nevada won the boys 1650 freestyle in a 14:29.48 Thursday night to break the boys 17-18 National Age Group (NAG) record. Not only did he become the fastest high schooler in the event all-time but also the fastest in the age group. That time also would have been second at NCAAs this past March.

Ellis broke the previous record of a 14:31.47 which Levi Sandidge set this past spring to win the SEC title as a freshman at Kentucky.

Split Comparison

Ellis Sandidge 100 51.19 50.29 200 53.24 52.91 300 53.32 52.93 400 53.18 52.99 500 53.58 53.14 600 52.79 53.14 700 53.21 53.31 800 52.97 53.24 900 52.88 53.53 1000 52.96 53.2 1100 52.83 53.1 1200 52.78 52.76 1300 52.85 52.63 1400 53.02 53.48 1500 52.47 53.03 1600 51.56 52.51 1650 24.65 25.28 14:29.48 14:31.47

Both swimmers split around the same, although Ellis had his 53-second 100s during the first 500 of the race while Sandidge had his during the second 500. The biggest difference maker here was the last 150 yards as Ellis was about a second faster at on the final 100 split and was over half a second faster on the final 50 split.

Ellis’ time tonight was a personal best by over 20 seconds as his previous best was a 14:49.79 from 2022 Winter Juniors West. Ellis was already the top miler in the class of 2025.

Ellis is currently the #3 ranked recruit in the boys high school class of 2025. Ellis is committed to Indiana for fall 2025. Notably, his time tonight would have been second at NCAAs this past spring as Will Gallant won in a 14:28.94 and Ross Dant was second in a 14:30.32. Notably, despite a fourth place team finish at NCAAs, Indiana had no scorers in the event.