Luka Mijatovic Breaks Own 13-14 1650 Freestyle NAG Record By 15 Seconds With 14:45.79

2023 December Huntington Beach Sectionals
- December 14-18, 2023
- Huntington Beach, CA
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Mobile: 2023 CA Dec CA CV Speedo Sectionals at GWSC
Luka Mijatovic has done it once again, breaking another National Age Group (NAG) record. This time, he broke his own 13-14 1650 freestyle record swimming a final time of 14:45.79. That was faster than his previous record of a 15:00.95 which he set back in March.
Mijatovic now is the fastest 13-14 1650 freestyler all-time by over 20 seconds as Sean Green is #2 all-time with a 15:05.83 from 2022.
Not only did he break the 1650 NAG but he also broke his own 1000 NAG record as that stood at a 8:55.41. Tonight, Mijatovic was out in a 8:53.01 to the turn at the 1000 mark.
Split Comparison:
|December 2023
|March 2023
|50
|24.31
|24.61
|100
|26.54
|26.56
|150
|26.32
|27.29
|200
|26.51
|27.47
|250
|26.77
|27.5
|300
|26.69
|27.48
|350
|26.86
|27.56
|400
|26.83
|27.63
|450
|26.82
|27.23
|500
|27.01
|27.51
|550
|26.63
|27.75
|600
|26.58
|27.67
|650
|26.78
|27.35
|700
|26.92
|27.64
|750
|26.7
|27.54
|800
|26.99
|27.6
|850
|26.98
|27.4
|900
|26.95
|27.52
|950
|27.08
|27.37
|1000
|26.94 (8:53.01)
|27.28
|1050
|27.23
|27.61
|1100
|27.37
|27.74
|1150
|27.24
|27.76
|1200
|27.14
|27.44
|1250
|27.12
|27.51
|1300
|27.15
|27.43
|1350
|27.35
|27.71
|1400
|27.29
|27.54
|1450
|27.43
|27.35
|1500
|27.39
|27.61
|1550
|27.11
|27.35
|1600
|27.41
|26.7
|1650
|25.55
|25.24
|Final Time
|14:45.79
|15:00.95
As seen by the splits, Mijatovic was consistently faster today during his race, but especially through the first 1000 as he held 26s today compared to 27s during March.
Mijatovic holds a total of seven NAG records. He holds the 500, 1000, and 1650 SCY freestyles as well as the 200 (shared), 400, 800, and 1500 LCM freestyles.
He is also entered in the 200, 500, and 1000 frees later in the meet as well as the 200 and 400 IMs.
The future of men’s distance in USA is bright!
Going out under your own 1000 NAG is maybe the biggest flex I’ve ever seen.
PB for Luka in the 200 free leading off the 800 free relay 1:36.87
Edit: this is the first night of the meet likely to see multiple NAG records go down this weekend!
Same meet Claire Weinstein 9:17!
This is one fast meet
Hasn’t this kid been 14 for like a decade! Dang fast!
Bobby Hackett’s 15-16 lcm record is already sweating
Given how old it is it’s also feeling a tingling in its left arm
11th at ncaas last year…
Just amazing. He’s on a Ledecky-like trajectory.