Luka Mijatovic Breaks Own 13-14 1650 Freestyle NAG Record By 15 Seconds With 14:45.79

2023 December Huntington Beach Sectionals

December 14-18, 2023

Huntington Beach, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Luka Mijatovic has done it once again, breaking another National Age Group (NAG) record. This time, he broke his own 13-14 1650 freestyle record swimming a final time of 14:45.79. That was faster than his previous record of a 15:00.95 which he set back in March.

Mijatovic now is the fastest 13-14 1650 freestyler all-time by over 20 seconds as Sean Green is #2 all-time with a 15:05.83 from 2022.

Not only did he break the 1650 NAG but he also broke his own 1000 NAG record as that stood at a 8:55.41. Tonight, Mijatovic was out in a 8:53.01 to the turn at the 1000 mark.

Split Comparison:

December 2023 March 2023 50 24.31 24.61 100 26.54 26.56 150 26.32 27.29 200 26.51 27.47 250 26.77 27.5 300 26.69 27.48 350 26.86 27.56 400 26.83 27.63 450 26.82 27.23 500 27.01 27.51 550 26.63 27.75 600 26.58 27.67 650 26.78 27.35 700 26.92 27.64 750 26.7 27.54 800 26.99 27.6 850 26.98 27.4 900 26.95 27.52 950 27.08 27.37 1000 26.94 (8:53.01) 27.28 1050 27.23 27.61 1100 27.37 27.74 1150 27.24 27.76 1200 27.14 27.44 1250 27.12 27.51 1300 27.15 27.43 1350 27.35 27.71 1400 27.29 27.54 1450 27.43 27.35 1500 27.39 27.61 1550 27.11 27.35 1600 27.41 26.7 1650 25.55 25.24 Final Time 14:45.79 15:00.95

As seen by the splits, Mijatovic was consistently faster today during his race, but especially through the first 1000 as he held 26s today compared to 27s during March.

Mijatovic holds a total of seven NAG records. He holds the 500, 1000, and 1650 SCY freestyles as well as the 200 (shared), 400, 800, and 1500 LCM freestyles.

He is also entered in the 200, 500, and 1000 frees later in the meet as well as the 200 and 400 IMs.