Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luka Mijatovic Breaks Own 13-14 1650 Freestyle NAG Record By 15 Seconds With 14:45.79

Comments: 11

2023 December Huntington Beach Sectionals

  • December 14-18, 2023
  • Huntington Beach, CA
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Meet Mobile: 2023 CA Dec CA CV Speedo Sectionals at GWSC

Luka Mijatovic has done it once again, breaking another National Age Group (NAG) record. This time, he broke his own 13-14 1650 freestyle record swimming a final time of 14:45.79. That was faster than his previous record of a 15:00.95 which he set back in March.

Mijatovic now is the fastest 13-14 1650 freestyler all-time by over 20 seconds as Sean Green is #2 all-time with a 15:05.83 from 2022.

Not only did he break the 1650 NAG but he also broke his own 1000 NAG record as that stood at a 8:55.41. Tonight, Mijatovic was out in a 8:53.01 to the turn at the 1000 mark.

Split Comparison:

December 2023 March 2023
50 24.31 24.61
100 26.54 26.56
150 26.32 27.29
200 26.51 27.47
250 26.77 27.5
300 26.69 27.48
350 26.86 27.56
400 26.83 27.63
450 26.82 27.23
500 27.01 27.51
550 26.63 27.75
600 26.58 27.67
650 26.78 27.35
700 26.92 27.64
750 26.7 27.54
800 26.99 27.6
850 26.98 27.4
900 26.95 27.52
950 27.08 27.37
1000 26.94 (8:53.01) 27.28
1050 27.23 27.61
1100 27.37 27.74
1150 27.24 27.76
1200 27.14 27.44
1250 27.12 27.51
1300 27.15 27.43
1350 27.35 27.71
1400 27.29 27.54
1450 27.43 27.35
1500 27.39 27.61
1550 27.11 27.35
1600 27.41 26.7
1650 25.55 25.24
Final Time 14:45.79 15:00.95

As seen by the splits, Mijatovic was consistently faster today during his race, but especially through the first 1000 as he held 26s today compared to 27s during March.

Mijatovic holds a total of seven NAG records. He holds the 500, 1000, and 1650 SCY freestyles as well as the 200 (shared), 400, 800, and 1500 LCM freestyles.

He is also entered in the 200, 500, and 1000 frees later in the meet as well as the 200 and 400 IMs.

11
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

11 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Summer Love
17 seconds ago

The future of men’s distance in USA is bright!

0
0
Reply
Konner Scott
4 minutes ago

Going out under your own 1000 NAG is maybe the biggest flex I’ve ever seen.

0
0
Reply
PFA
44 minutes ago

PB for Luka in the 200 free leading off the 800 free relay 1:36.87

Edit: this is the first night of the meet likely to see multiple NAG records go down this weekend!

Last edited 42 minutes ago by PFA
5
0
Reply
Snarky
1 hour ago

Same meet Claire Weinstein 9:17!

6
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  Snarky
1 hour ago

This is one fast meet

3
0
Reply
Snarky
1 hour ago

Hasn’t this kid been 14 for like a decade! Dang fast!

4
-1
Reply
DCSwim
1 hour ago

Bobby Hackett’s 15-16 lcm record is already sweating

11
0
Reply
Fraser Thorpe
Reply to  DCSwim
28 seconds ago

Given how old it is it’s also feeling a tingling in its left arm

0
0
Reply
swim2
1 hour ago

11th at ncaas last year…

11
0
Reply
50Backstroker
1 hour ago

Just amazing. He’s on a Ledecky-like trajectory.

9
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!