Luka Mijatovic Drops 43 Seconds to Take Down 13-14 NAG Record in 1650 Free

2023 SCSC SPRING AGE GROUP CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 10-12, 2023

Santa Clara, California

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 Spring Age Group Championships SCSC”

At 13 years old, Luka Mijatovic dropped 43 seconds in the 1650-yard freestyle to demolish the boys’ 13-14 national age group (NAG) record in the event by nearly five seconds on Sunday.

1650 Free, Boys’ 13-14 NAG Rankings

The Pleasanton Seahawks standout clocked a time of 15:00.95 at the Spring Age Group Championships in Santa Clara, California, winning his heat of 13-year-olds by over a minute and 45 seconds. Mijatovic improved on his previous-best 15:44.30 from November. It was only his third time entering the event according to Swimcloud, with a 16:30.59 from last March being his only other swim on record.

The 13-14 NAG record for the 1650 free used to be the oldest yards mark until last March, when Sean Green (15:05.83) erased Arthur Frayler’s 15:14.17 from 2008.

The 13-14 NAG record for the 1500-meter free dates back to 1976, still held by the legendary Jesse Vassallo at 15:31.03. Mijatovic’s lifetime best in the 1500-meter free is a 16:41.14 from last July, so he’s still got a ways to go, but there should be some big drops on the horizon if this weekend was any indication.

Mijatovic has now broken three NAG records in less than three months. He first cracked Lleyton Plattel’s 500 free record with a 4:24.72 before becoming the first boy in the 13-14 age group to go sub-9:00 in the 1000 free (8:59.29). Mijatovic turns 14 in April, meaning he still has more than a year left to lower 13-14 NAG records.

Mijatovic led off the Seahawks’ 200 medley relay team with a 24.61 backstroke split as well as the 200 free relay with a 21.85 leadoff, which shaved six-tenths off his previous best from January. He also earned a runner-up finish in the 100 fly with a 50.49, lowering his previous-best 52.03 from January. That time ranks just outside the top 100 in his age group.