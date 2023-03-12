Minnesota State Champion Carly Bixby Sends Verbal To Auburn (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Carly Bixby has announced her verbal commitment to Auburn University, beginning in the fall of 2024. Bixby is a junior at the Blake School, located in Hopkins, Minnesota. Bixby also trains and competes year-round with the Aquajets, which has been designated as a 2023 Gold Medal by USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program.

“I’m so beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process including my amazing coaches, friends, family, and teammates! Also, thank you to the entire Auburn coaching staff for giving me this opportunity! War Eagle!!!”

Bixby is a versatile swimmer, but generally focuses on fly, back, and sprint to mid-distance freestyle at championship meets. She recently secured two individual state titles at the Minnesota Girls’ High School State Championships last fall. She won the 100 back in a personal best of 54.81, and touched first in the 100 fly with another best time of 54.53. Bixby also won the 200 freestyle title in 2021 with a time of 1:50.42.

She most recently raced at the 2023 Schroeder A+ meet in January. Her highest finish was 5th in the 200 fly, where she recorded a personal best time of 2:04.35. Her best time in the 200 fly has come down by nearly 3 seconds in a year, and could be an event to keep an eye on if she continues to improve at that rate.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.90

100 free – 50.85

200 free – 1:50.42

100 back – 54.81

200 back – 2:02.91

100 fly – 54.53

200 fly – 2:04.35

The Auburn women finished 7th for the second year in the row since Ryan Wochomurka took the program over, which marks an improvement from their 9th place finish in 2021. At this year’s SECs, it took a 53.50 to advance to finals in the 100 fly, and a 53.56 in the 100 back. Bixby is about a second outside of those ranges right now, but she still has over a year to continue to drop time before arriving on campus.

Ellie Waldrep is the fastest performer in the 100 back so far this year with a 51.74. Joining her under the 52-second mark is Meghan Lee, who clocked a 51.90 at SECs. Lee also leads the way in the 100 fly by over a second having swam a 51.01 at SECs. Both events are relatively deep for Auburn, as they have five athletes within scoring range in both.

Auburn has already built a large class of 2028. Bixby will join Bella Ekk, Annika Finzen, Kate Murray, Ashlyn Morr, Audrey Crawford, Izzy Iwasyk, Georgia Colborn, Audrey Olen, and Amie Perna.

