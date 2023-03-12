Notre Dame Adds Futures Finalist Caden Francois To Class Of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caden Francois has announced that he will be continuing his academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame this fall. Francois, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is a senior at Rockhurst High School, located in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame. I would like to thank my family, my teammates, and my coaches for pushing me to become the swimmer I am today. I would also like to thank my coaches and the Notre Dame coaching staff for giving me this opportunity to grow and better myself. Go Irish!!!”

Francois trains and competes year-round with Empire KC Swim Club. His event focus is mainly sprint to mid-distance freestyle and backstroke events, but he also mixes in sprint fly at championship meets.

This summer at the Minneapolis Futures Championships, Francois earned his highest finish in the 200m free, where he clocked a personal best time of 1:55.57 in finals to take 3rd. He also placed top-8 in the 100m free and 100m backstroke, where he placed 5th (52.87) and 7th (59.31), respectively.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.87

100 free – 45.04

200 free – 1:39.44

100 back – 48.37

200 back – 1:49.59

100 fly – 48.77

Francois served as a team captain of his high school team, Rockhurst, this fall. At the 2022 Missouri High School State Championships, he won an individual state title in the 100 back and took runner-up in the 100 free. Additionally, Francois anchored the team’s state record-setting 400 freestyle relay with a 44.15 split.

The Notre Dame men finished 5th out of 12 teams at this year’s ACC Championships. Francois is closest to scoring range in the 100 backstroke, as it took a 47.58 this year to qualify for the C-final. Tommy Janton was the team’s highest finisher in the event at 7th (45.97), while Marcus Gentry was the next highest finisher at 17th (46.21). Both Janton and Gentry are freshmen this year, meaning Francois will bolster an already young and talented backstroke group.

Francois joins William Wheeler, Arie Ioselevich, and Lucas Logue in Notre Dame’s incoming class. Ioselevich specializes in breaststroke and IM events, while Wheeler mixes free and breast. Logue is also a backstroker.

