Summer Juniors Finalist Arie Ioselevich Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Staten Island Technical High School senior Arie Ioselevich has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2023-24.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at the University of Notre Dame! I am so grateful to coaches Chris, Kameron, Josh, Trevor, and Kelsi for giving me this opportunity. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for pushing me and never giving up. Go Irish!☘️”

Ioselevich swims for Trident Aquatic Club at the JCC in Staten Island, New York. He specializes in breaststroke and IM. In the summer of 2022, he won the B final of the 100m breast and came in 21st in the 200 breast at Speedo Junior Nationals, notching PBs of 1:02.83 and 2:19.32, respectively. He also time-trialed the 100 fly (58.52) and 200 IM (2:08.03) and scored best times in those events, too. A year ago at 2021 Speedo Summer Championships East, he swam times of 1:07.08 and 2:22.93 in the 100/200 breast and only finaled in the 200 (30th).

His best SCY times in his top events come from the 2022 Speedo Spring Sectionals–Phoenix last March. There, he placed seventh in the 100 breast (56.37), third in the 200 breast (2:01.04), 18th in the 200 IM (1:53.93), and 11th in the 400 IM (4:05.21).

The Fighting Irish finished eighth of 11 teams at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships. Their top breaststroker was senior Josh Bottelberghe (51.62/1:52.44), who was their only scorer in the 100 breast (second place) and their top scorer in the 200 breast (fourth). Then-sophomores Tyler Christianson and Sean Faikish placed 13th and 19th, respectively. It took 54.22 in the 100 breast and 1:59.13 in the 200 breast to make finals at the 2022 ACC Championships.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:01.04

100 breast – 56.37

50 breast – 27.77

100 fly – 51.96

400 IM – 4:04.47

200 IM – 1:53.93

Ioselevich is the first public commitment to the Notre Dame men’s class of 2027. He will join a breaststroke training group led by Christianson (53.37/1:52.90), Faikish (54.50/1:55.81), Parker Macy (56.62/2:01.42), and Christopher Guiliano (56.97).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

