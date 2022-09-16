Brazil SC World Champs Roster Update Day 3: Gomes Punches Ticket with 25.86 50 BR

2022 Jose Finkel Trophy

September 13-17, 2022

Santos Dumont Aquatic Complex, Recife, BRA

SCM (25m)

Day Three Recap

The third day of the 2022 Jose Finkel Trophy in Recife, Brazil saw another swimmer, Joao Gomes, qualify for the Brazil’s SC World Champs roster. The 2022 SC World Champs are set to take place in Melbourne, Australia in December.

CBDA put out very tough qualifying standards for the meet, in part because their funds for SC Worlds are low due to the meet being added to FINA’s schedule late. They set the qualifying standards at the times it took to finish fifth at the 2021 SC World Champs last December, marking some of the fastest qualifying standards we’ve seen for a meet of this caliber.

Here are the qualifying standards for Brazil’s 2022 SC World Champs roster:

EVENT MEN WOMEN 50 Free 21.07 23.58 100 Free 46.20 51.86 200 Free 1:42.29 1:53.65 400 Free 3:38.77 3:59.58 800 Free N/A 8:14.84 1500 Free 14:24.31 N/A 50 Back 22.94 25.99 100 Back 49.80 55.87 200 Back 1:49.93 2:03.20 50 Breast 26.16 29.79 100 Breast 56.29 1:04.37 200 Breast 2:03.48 2:19.77 50 Fly 22.35 24.91 100 Fly 49.59 56.34 200 Fly 1:50.68 2:06.29 100 IM 51.70 58.66 200 IM 1:53.41 2:06.13 400 IM 4:03.29 4:28.97

Despite the fast standards, Joao Gomes managed to punch his ticket to Melbourne tonight, winning the men’s 50 breast handily with a 25.86. That time actually came in well under the qualifying standard of 26.16. In fact, Gomes’ time tonight would have been good for bronze at the 2021 SC World Champs, setting him up well for this year’s championships.

Gomes joins Leonardo Santos and Caio Pumputis, who have also qualified for the World Champs roster. Both Santos and Pumputis hit the qualifying standard in the men’s 200 IM final on day two of the meet.

Brazilian SC World Champs Roster Through Day Three:

MEN

WOMEN

No qualifiers yet

There was a near miss as well tonight, as Jhennifer Conceicao broke the South American Record in the women’s 50 breast swimming a 29.87. The qualifying standard sits at 29.79, meaning Conceicao missed the cut by just 0.08 seconds. It marks the third time already at this meet that the South American Record was broken in an event in which no one hit the qualifying standard for SC Worlds.