2022 Jose Finkel Day 3: Conceicao Cracks South American Record in Women’s 50 BR

2022 Jose Finkel Trophy

September 13-17, 2022

Santos Dumont Aquatic Complex, Recife, BRA

SCM (25m)

Start Lists

Live Results

Brazilian breaststrokers stole the show on the 3rd day of the 2022 Jose Finkel Trophy in Recife. It started with the women’s 50 breast, where Jhennifer Conceicao blasted a 29.87 to get her hands on the wall first. The swim not only marked a personal best for Conceicao, it also marks a new Brazilian and South American Record in the event. The previous records were both held by Conceicao at 29.91, a time which she swam in November of 2020 competing in the ISL. Unfortunately, Conceicao touched just of Brazil’s qualifying standard of 29.79 for SC World Champs in December.

In the men’s 50 breast, Joao Gomes was also hauling, posting a 25.86 for a dominant victory. He was off the South American Record of 25.63, which is held by Brazilian Felipe Silva from the 2014 SC World Championships. Coincidentally, Silva finished 2nd tonight in Recife with a 26.50. Although Gomes didn’t crack any records with his swim tonight, he did manage to qualify for Brazil’s SC Worlds team, clearing the qualifying standard of 26.16 by a large margin.

The women’s 50 back saw a dominant win by Etiene Medeiros, who swam a 26.30 to touch first by nearly a full second. While it was an impressive victory over the rest of the field, Medeiros was well off her personal best of 25.67, which she swam a the 2014 SC Worlds and stands as the South American Record in the event.

Gabriel Fantoni picked up another win tonight, taking the men’s 50 back in 23.29.

Giovanna Diamante cracked the meet record in the women’s 200 fly, tearing to a 2:07.15 to win the event by well over three seconds. She held up well throughout her race, splitting 29.36 on the first 50, then splitting 32.66, 32.34, and 32.77 on the final three 50s.

Luiz Melo took the men’s 200 fly in 1:52.14, beating out Matheus Gonche (1:52.53). Melo was out fast, splitting 52.32 on the first 100, considerably quicker than Gonche’s 53.88.

The women’s 100 free was a photo-finish between Ana Vieira, Daynara Paula, and Stephanie Balduccini. Paula was out the fastest, splitting 25.52 on the first 50, a tick faster than Vieira (25.74) and even further ahead of Balduccini (25.97). Balduccini was flying coming home, splitting 27.39 on the second 50, though Vieira was right behind her in 27.48. Paula was 27.77 on the second 50. In the end, Vieira won the race, swimming a 53.22, with Paula next with a 53.29 and Balduccini finishing third with a 53.36.

Gabriel Santos won the men’s 100 free in 46.79, leading a 1-2-3 charge by Pinheiros. Teammate Pedro Spajari came in second in 46.90, with Breno Correia touching third in 46.94.