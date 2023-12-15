Arizona State Men and Virginia Women Close Year Leading CSCAA Dual Meet Polls

After leading the polls in November, the Arizona State men and the Virginia women have topped the CSCAA dual meet polls once again as the December polls were announced today (December 14th).
Here are a few things to keep in mind:
- SwimSwam does not vote in these
- These are dual meet polls
Even though the November polls were announced before mid-season meets began, there were not many large shifts.
On the men’s side, Notre Dame dropped out of the top 10 to now sit at 12th while Texas moved up from 13th to 8th. The biggest shift on the men’s side came from Michigan as they moved up from 25th to 17th.
The women’s side featured a top 10 shift as well as Texas A&M dropped from 8th to 11th, while Cal rose from 13th to 9th. Cal and Michigan were the biggest risers on the women’s side, each moving up four spots each.
Both polls also now feature two teams that were not previously ranked. SMU and Navy sit at 24th and 25th respectively on the men’s side while Florida State and Princeton sit at 23rd and 24th respectively on the women’s side.
Division I Men
|Rank
|Previous Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Arizona State
|350
|2
|3
|Florida
|333
|3
|4
|California
|324
|4
|2
|NC State
|309
|5
|6
|Indiana
|286
|6
|5
|Texas A&M
|274
|7
|7
|Georgia
|259
|8
|13
|Texas
|242
|9
|8
|Stanford
|240
|10
|9
|Auburn
|231
|11
|14
|Tennessee
|212
|12
|10
|Notre Dame
|188
|13
|11
|Louisville
|187
|14
|15
|Ohio State
|184
|15
|16
|Southern California
|138
|16
|17
|Florida State
|137
|17
|25
|Michigan
|121
|18
|12
|Virginia
|114
|19
|22
|Alabama
|93
|20
|18
|Arizona
|83
|21
|19
|Virginia Tech
|68
|22
|23
|Wisconsin
|55
|23
|20
|Georgia Tech
|54
|24
|NR
|Southern Methodist
|40
|25
|NR
|Navy
|7
Division I Women
|Rank
|Previous Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Virginia
|375
|2
|2
|Texas
|358
|3
|5
|Florida
|341
|4
|4
|Southern California
|330
|5
|7
|Ohio State
|311
|6
|6
|Louisville
|299
|7
|9
|Indiana
|287
|8
|4
|NC State
|269
|9
|13
|California
|243
|10
|10
|Stanford
|225
|11
|8
|Texas A&M
|224
|12
|11
|Georgia
|220
|13
|12
|Wisconsin
|204
|14
|14
|Auburn
|180
|15
|18
|Tennessee
|175
|16
|20
|Michigan
|151
|17
|16
|Duke
|141
|18
|21
|Alabama
|100
|19
|19
|Arizona State
|97
|20
|15
|North Carolina
|80
|21
|17
|South Carolina
|79
|22
|25
|Minnesota
|78
|23
|NR
|Florida State
|31
|24
|NR
|Princeton
|29
|25
|23
|UCLA
|23