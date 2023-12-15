Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arizona State Men and Virginia Women Close Year Leading CSCAA Dual Meet Polls

After leading the polls in November, the Arizona State men and the Virginia women have topped the CSCAA dual meet polls once again as the December polls were announced today (December 14th).

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Even though the November polls were announced before mid-season meets began, there were not many large shifts.

On the men’s side, Notre Dame dropped out of the top 10 to now sit at 12th while Texas moved up from 13th to 8th. The biggest shift on the men’s side came from Michigan as they moved up from 25th to 17th.

The women’s side featured a top 10 shift as well as Texas A&M dropped from 8th to 11th, while Cal rose from 13th to 9th. Cal and Michigan were the biggest risers on the women’s side, each moving up four spots each.

Both polls also now feature two teams that were not previously ranked. SMU and Navy sit at 24th and 25th respectively on the men’s side while Florida State and Princeton sit at 23rd and 24th respectively on the women’s side.

Division I Men

Rank Previous Rank Team Points
1 1 Arizona State 350
2 3 Florida 333
3 4 California 324
4 2 NC State 309
5 6 Indiana 286
6 5 Texas A&M 274
7 7 Georgia 259
8 13 Texas 242
9 8 Stanford 240
10 9 Auburn 231
11 14 Tennessee 212
12 10 Notre Dame 188
13 11 Louisville 187
14 15 Ohio State 184
15 16 Southern California 138
16 17 Florida State 137
17 25 Michigan 121
18 12 Virginia 114
19 22 Alabama 93
20 18 Arizona 83
21 19 Virginia Tech 68
22 23 Wisconsin 55
23 20 Georgia Tech 54
24 NR Southern Methodist 40
25 NR Navy 7

Division I Women

Rank Previous Rank Team Points
1 1 Virginia 375
2 2 Texas 358
3 5 Florida 341
4 4 Southern California 330
5 7 Ohio State 311
6 6 Louisville 299
7 9 Indiana 287
8 4 NC State 269
9 13 California 243
10 10 Stanford 225
11 8 Texas A&M 224
12 11 Georgia 220
13 12 Wisconsin 204
14 14 Auburn 180
15 18 Tennessee 175
16 20 Michigan 151
17 16 Duke 141
18 21 Alabama 100
19 19 Arizona State 97
20 15 North Carolina 80
21 17 South Carolina 79
22 25 Minnesota 78
23 NR Florida State 31
24 NR Princeton 29
25 23 UCLA 23

0
