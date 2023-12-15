Arizona State Men and Virginia Women Close Year Leading CSCAA Dual Meet Polls

After leading the polls in November, the Arizona State men and the Virginia women have topped the CSCAA dual meet polls once again as the December polls were announced today (December 14th).

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Even though the November polls were announced before mid-season meets began, there were not many large shifts.

On the men’s side, Notre Dame dropped out of the top 10 to now sit at 12th while Texas moved up from 13th to 8th. The biggest shift on the men’s side came from Michigan as they moved up from 25th to 17th.

The women’s side featured a top 10 shift as well as Texas A&M dropped from 8th to 11th, while Cal rose from 13th to 9th. Cal and Michigan were the biggest risers on the women’s side, each moving up four spots each.

Both polls also now feature two teams that were not previously ranked. SMU and Navy sit at 24th and 25th respectively on the men’s side while Florida State and Princeton sit at 23rd and 24th respectively on the women’s side.

Division I Men

Rank Previous Rank Team Points 1 1 Arizona State 350 2 3 Florida 333 3 4 California 324 4 2 NC State 309 5 6 Indiana 286 6 5 Texas A&M 274 7 7 Georgia 259 8 13 Texas 242 9 8 Stanford 240 10 9 Auburn 231 11 14 Tennessee 212 12 10 Notre Dame 188 13 11 Louisville 187 14 15 Ohio State 184 15 16 Southern California 138 16 17 Florida State 137 17 25 Michigan 121 18 12 Virginia 114 19 22 Alabama 93 20 18 Arizona 83 21 19 Virginia Tech 68 22 23 Wisconsin 55 23 20 Georgia Tech 54 24 NR Southern Methodist 40 25 NR Navy 7

Division I Women