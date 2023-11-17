Arizona State Men, Virginia Women Continue to Top CSCAA Dual Meet Polls (November Edition)

The CSCAA has released their updated dual meet polls for November of the 2023-2024 Division I NCAA season.
Here are a few things to keep in mind:
- SwimSwam does not vote in these
- These are dual meet polls
- See: SwimSwam’s November Women’s Power Rankings
- See: SwimSwam’s November Men’s Power Rankings
- These were before mid-seasons so even though it is now halfway (ish) through some meets, those were not considered and are scored totally different than a dual meet anyways.
The Arizona State men continue to top the polls. Notably, NC State moved up from 4th to 2nd. As the CSCAA polls go off of dual meets, it is important to look at the Wolfpack’s meet against Arizona State where Arizona State won 187-114.
Texas A&M made a huge jump this month from 13th to 5th overall. The Aggie men have had wins over fellow top 25 ranked teams Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and Texas in the last month.
Florida State (17th), Arizona (18th), and Pitt (21st) entered the top 25.
DIVISION I MEN
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Arizona State
|350
|2
|4
|NC State
|334
|3
|3
|Florida
|312
|4
|2
|California
|296
|5
|13
|Texas A&M
|281
|6
|5
|Indiana
|281
|7
|9
|Georgia
|273
|8
|8
|Stanford
|263
|9
|10
|Auburn
|206
|10
|17
|Notre Dame
|202
|11
|12
|Louisville
|199
|12
|15
|Virginia
|196
|13
|7
|Texas
|178
|14
|6
|Tennessee
|164
|15
|14
|Ohio State
|161
|16
|16
|Southern California
|147
|17
|NR
|Florida State
|110
|18
|NR
|Arizona
|100
|19
|11
|Virginia Tech
|94
|20
|22
|Wisconsin
|77
|21
|NR
|Pittsburgh
|61
|22
|19
|Alabama
|60
|23
|23
|Georgia Tech
|59
|24
|20
|Missouri
|45
|25
|18
|Michigan
|43
Like the Arizona State men, the Virginia women continue to dominate the women’s side of the polls. The Virginia women have also faced #2 Texas, defeating them both in the Super Finals format (Friday) and typical dual-meet scoring (Saturday).
The Texas A&M women also was the largest ranked mover, going from 25th to 11th. They have a dual meet win over Tennessee from the end of October and fell to #2 Texas by only 34 points.
Three teams entered the top 25 with South Carolina sitting at 17th, Arkansas at 22nd, and Missouri at 24th.
DIVISION I WOMEN
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Virginia
|375
|2
|2
|Texas
|360
|3
|4
|NC State
|330
|4
|7
|Southern California
|329
|5
|8
|Florida
|311
|6
|3
|Louisville
|296
|7
|5
|Ohio State
|292
|8
|13
|Georgia
|266
|9
|9
|Indiana
|245
|10
|10
|Stanford
|242
|11
|25
|Texas A&M
|225
|12
|12
|Wisconsin
|206
|13
|11
|California
|184
|14
|18
|Auburn
|179
|15
|16
|North Carolina
|163
|16
|15
|Duke
|143
|17
|NR
|South Carolina
|133
|18
|6
|Tennessee
|119
|19
|21
|Arizona State
|106
|20
|14
|Michigan
|84
|21
|20
|Alabama
|77
|22
|NR
|Arkansas
|69
|23
|23
|UCLA
|36
|23
|NR
|Missouri
|36
|25
|24
|Minnesota
|28