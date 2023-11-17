Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arizona State Men, Virginia Women Continue to Top CSCAA Dual Meet Polls (November Edition)

The CSCAA has released their updated dual meet polls for November of the 2023-2024 Division I NCAA season.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

The Arizona State men continue to top the polls. Notably, NC State moved up from 4th to 2nd. As the CSCAA polls go off of dual meets, it is important to look at the Wolfpack’s meet against Arizona State where Arizona State won 187-114.

Texas A&M made a huge jump this month from 13th to 5th overall. The Aggie men have had wins over fellow top 25 ranked teams Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and Texas in the last month.

Florida State (17th), Arizona (18th), and Pitt (21st) entered the top 25.

DIVISION I MEN

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 Arizona State 350
2 4 NC State 334
3 3 Florida 312
4 2 California 296
5 13 Texas A&M 281
6 5 Indiana 281
7 9 Georgia 273
8 8 Stanford 263
9 10 Auburn 206
10 17 Notre Dame 202
11 12 Louisville 199
12 15 Virginia 196
13 7 Texas 178
14 6 Tennessee 164
15 14 Ohio State 161
16 16 Southern California 147
17 NR Florida State 110
18 NR Arizona 100
19 11 Virginia Tech 94
20 22 Wisconsin 77
21 NR Pittsburgh 61
22 19 Alabama 60
23 23 Georgia Tech 59
24 20 Missouri 45
25 18 Michigan 43

Like the Arizona State men, the Virginia women continue to dominate the women’s side of the polls. The Virginia women have also faced #2 Texas, defeating them both in the Super Finals format (Friday) and typical dual-meet scoring (Saturday).

The Texas A&M women also was the largest ranked mover, going from 25th to 11th. They have a dual meet win over Tennessee from the end of October and fell to #2 Texas by only 34 points.

Three teams entered the top 25 with South Carolina sitting at 17th, Arkansas at 22nd, and Missouri at 24th.

DIVISION I WOMEN

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 Virginia 375
2 2 Texas 360
3 4 NC State 330
4 7 Southern California 329
5 8 Florida 311
6 3 Louisville 296
7 5 Ohio State 292
8 13 Georgia 266
9 9 Indiana 245
10 10 Stanford 242
11 25 Texas A&M 225
12 12 Wisconsin 206
13 11 California 184
14 18 Auburn 179
15 16 North Carolina 163
16 15 Duke 143
17 NR South Carolina 133
18 6 Tennessee 119
19 21 Arizona State 106
20 14 Michigan 84
21 20 Alabama 77
22 NR Arkansas 69
23 23 UCLA 36
23 NR Missouri 36
25 24 Minnesota 28

