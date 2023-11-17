Mona McSharry Lowers Her Own SEC Record in 100 Breast (56.87) at Tennessee Invitational

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

Thursday Finals Heat Sheet

University of Tennessee senior Mona McSharry crushed her own SEC record in the 100-yard breaststroke on Thursday night, winning the event with a personal-best time of 56.87.

The Irishwoman took down her own mark of 57.16 that she clocked last season en route to 2nd place at the 2023 NCAA Championships. McSharry would have won the NCAA title last season over Texas freshman Lydia Jacoby (57.03) with her performance on the second day of the Tennessee Invitational this evening — in November.

The last time a swimmer has been this fast in the women’s 100 breast, this early in the season? Five years ago at the 2018 Indiana Invitational, when Lilly King ripped a 56.43.

McSharry’s new lifetime best ranks 1st in the NCAA this season ahead of USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler (57.35), who is set to contest the 100 breast on Friday night at the Texas Invitational.

WOMEN’S 100-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (2019)

(2019) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

Top 8:

Mona McSharry, Tennessee – 56.87 Emma Weber, Virginia – 59.02 Emelie Fast, Tennessee – 59.07 Alessia Ferraguti, Arkansas – 59.26 Avery Wiseman, Alabama – 59.77 Diana Petkova, Alabama – 1:00.07 Zoe Skirboll, Virginia – 1:00.17 Kailee Morgan, Tennessee – 1:01.80

UVA sophomore Emma Weber placed 2nd in 59.02, sneaking past Tennessee freshman Emelie Fast (59.07) by a blink. Weber was about half a second shy of her personal-best 58.61 from the 2023 ACC Championships. Fast, a freshman from Sweden, demolished her best 100 breast time by almost two full seconds as she held a previous best of 1:01.07 from last month’s dual meet against Texas A&M.