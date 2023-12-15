William and Mary’s Freestyle Group Gets 2024 Boost with Commitment from Ellie Hunt

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A 2023 NCHSAA 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships finalist, Ellie Hunt has made her college decision for next fall, committing to The College of William and Mary. Hunt is currently in the midst of her senior year at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Im so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at William and Mary! I would like to thank my coaches, family, and friends for all their love and support over the years. I can’t wait to join such an amazing team! Go Tribe!!”

At the NCHSAA 4A State Championships last spring, Hunt earned a spot in the A-finals of the 50 free, swimming a personal best in both prelims and finals. During prelims, Hunt finished with the eighth fastest time at the meet, breaking 24.0 for the first time with a time of 23.95. During finals, she shaved another seven hundredths of a second off of her lifetime best to record a best time of 23.88.

A month later after the high school state meet, Hunt improved upon her best times in nearly every event at a meet hosted by SwimRVA in March. In addition to further lowering her best time in the 50 free to 23.74, she also added best times in the 100 free (51.53), 200 free (1:51.98), and 100 fly (59.57).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.74

100 free – 51.53

200 free – 1:51.98

Hunt is a big addition to the William and Mary program, with freestyle times that would have been among the program’s best last season. Last season, she would have ranked in the team’s top-four of both the 100 and 200 freestyles and would have been just outside of the top-four in the 50 free. She also would have been just outside of scoring range in those same events at the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Conference Championships.

The Tribe was led at the 2023 CAA Championships by freshman Sophia Heilen, who finished as a two event conference champion, sweeping the butterfly events. Heilen has kept that momentum rolling into her sophomore season, having already taken down the CAA record in the 100 fly while swimming at the WVU Invite in mid-November.

William and Mary is set to have a large class of incoming freshman next fall, with eight girls currently committed to the program. Join Hunt in the class of 2028 will be Claire Neilly, Healey Morgan, Tess Lankford, Carly Frank, Caroline Scharff, Grace McCardle, and Veronica Owen. While the group boasts multiple sprint freestylers, Hunt currently owns the top time in all three events.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.