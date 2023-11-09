USA Swimming’s Most Dominant National Age Group Records

After 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic swam a record-breaking 4:17.07 in the 500-yard freestyle, we reported how that performance made him 2.9 percent faster than the second-fastest swimmer in 13-14 history.
We also said pulling #1 and #2 from the all-time age group rankings was a project for another day.
That day has arrived.
A couple of disclaimers up front:
- USA Swimming’s all-time top 100 age group performers lists are not wholly accurate. Corrections were administered by hand and are therefore imperfect.
- I majored in mechanical engineering, not data science.
Top 25 Dominant NAG Records
|Rank
|Event
|Category
|Age Group
|Name
|Date
|Time
|% over 2nd
|% over 10th
|1
|50 BK LCM
|Male
|11-12
|Ronald Dalmacio
|4/22/2017
|27.45
|3.38
|5.48
|2
|200 BR SCY
|Male
|11-12
|Ethan Dang
|12/7/2014
|2:05.56
|2.97
|5.76
|3
|200 IM LCM
|Male
|10 & Under
|Ayden Tan
|4/14/2023
|2:27.38
|2.96
|4.72
|3
|50 FL LCM
|Male
|11-12
|Michael Andrew
|3/25/2012
|26.22
|2.96
|4.41
|5
|100 BR LCM
|Female
|11-12
|Carly Geehr
|7/26/1997
|1:09.87
|2.92
|4.77
|6
|500 FR SCY
|Male
|13-14
|Luka Mijatovic
|4/1/2023
|4:17.07
|2.91
|3.89
|7
|50 FL SCY
|Male
|11-12
|Thomas Heilman
|12/8/2019
|22.87
|2.64
|5.57
|8
|200 FL SCY
|Male
|13-14
|Thomas Heilman
|12/11/2021
|1:42.77
|2.49
|5.53
|9
|100 FL SCY
|Male
|13-14
|Thomas Heilman
|12/10/2021
|45.81
|2.43
|6.28
|10
|200 FL LCM
|Male
|13-14
|Michael Phelps
|3/28/2000
|1:59.02
|2.38
|4.11
|11
|400 FR LCM
|Male
|13-14
|Luka Mijatovic
|8/2/2023
|3:52.01
|2.36
|3.51
|12
|100 FL LCM
|Male
|13-14
|Thomas Heilman
|12/3/2021
|53.27
|2.31
|4.50
|13
|400 FR LCM
|Female
|15-16
|Katie Ledecky
|7/28/2013
|3:59.82
|2.29
|3.32
|14
|50 BK SCY
|Male
|11-12
|Ronald Dalmacio
|3/17/2017
|23.65
|2.27
|5.29
|15
|100 FL LCM
|Female
|15-16
|Claire Curzan
|4/10/2021
|56.20
|2.23
|3.29
|16
|200 BK SCY
|Male
|13-14
|Michael Andrew
|4/16/2014
|1:43.15
|2.19
|4.02
|16
|50 FR LCM
|Female
|15-16
|Claire Curzan
|5/14/2021
|24.17
|2.19
|4.16
|18
|200 FR SCY
|Male
|13-14
|Thomas Heilman
|12/10/2021
|1:34.68
|2.14
|4.31
|19
|1000 FR SCY
|Female
|17-18
|Katie Ledecky
|12/13/2015
|8:59.65
|2.02
|4.86
|19
|100 FL SCY
|Male
|15-16
|Thomas Heilman
|12/9/2022
|44.67
|2.02
|3.77
|21
|100 FL SCY
|Male
|11-12
|Thomas Heilman
|1/25/2020
|50.82
|1.99
|4.71
|22
|1000 FR SCY
|Female
|15-16
|Katie Ledecky
|12/5/2013
|9:14.22
|1.92
|3.06
|22
|800 FR LCM
|Female
|17-18
|Katie Ledecky
|1/17/2016
|8:06.68
|1.92
|3.49
|24
|100 BK SCY
|Female
|11-12
|Regan Smith
|11/13/2014
|54.21
|1.88
|3.14
|25
|100 FL LCM
|Male
|10 & Under
|Andrew Rogers
|6/13/2015
|1:05.98
|1.87
|4.32
Compared to all of the NAG records on the books, Mijatovic’s record ranks 6th when compared by percentage over the second-fastest performer. However, it is the most dominant record for the 13-14 age group, leading a slew of records held by Thomas Heilman, Michael Phelps, and Katie Ledecky, to name a few.
Topping the list is Ronald Dalmacio’s 50-meter backstroke record for 11-12 boys. His time of 27.45 puts him 3.38% ahead of the second-fastest swimmer (28.41). Ranking 2nd is another 11-12 boys record: Ethan Dang’s 2:05.56 in the 200-yard breaststroke is 2.97% ahead of Reece Whitley (2:09.40).
The most dominant girls’ record is 5th overall. Carly Geehr holds the girls’ 11-12 100-meter breaststroke record (1:09.87), which is 2.90% ahead of number two (1:11.96). Geehr was one of the youngest Americans to ever make an international team, being named to the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships at just 12 years old. The NAG stands at the time she swam to qualify for that team.
Notably, the next distance event record is also held by Mijatovic. The first Katie Ledecky record appears at 13th with the 400-meter freestyle (15-16), which she swam en route to her first world title.
Quick Trends:
- On average, 11-12 age group records are the most dominant, followed by 13-14, 10 & Under, and 17-18. (Calculated by taking an average of rank.)
- Boys’ records are more dominant than girls’.
- Short course records are more dominant than long course records.
Great article!
Thank you for the VERY interesting analysis!
Biggest surprise for me on the list is Michael Andrew in an event I wouldn’t have guessed: 2014 200 back for 13-14 – 1:43.15
At one point he had every 13-14 NAG except for the 500, 1000 and 1650.
When he was younger, backstroke was his thing, the event that stood out above the rest.
He was also very good in the 200s in general.
Just for fun, some hypothetical numbers if McIntosh were American, both if she completely replaced the #1 and if she just pushed them out of the way:
– 400 IM is 2.49% faster than Grimes, 2.57% faster than Beisel
– 400 free is 1.26% faster than Ledecky, 3.83 faster than Evans
– 200 fly is 1.51% faster than Meagher, 2.64% faster than Regan Smith
– 200 IM is 1.57% faster than Hayes, 2.67% faster than Hoff
– 200 free is 1.23% faster then Franklin, 1.40% faster than Weinstein
And also if Popovici were American:
– 17-18 100 free is 3.14% faster than Williamson, 3.32% faster than Kulow
– 17-18 200 free is… Read more »
Two other of McIntosh’s swims that would’ve made the cut are her 13-14 200 free, which is 2.35% faster than Woodhead/Weinstein and her 13-14 400 free which is as 1.91% faster than Woodhead
What about relays?
There’s no ‘rankings’ for the relays so we can’t really pull together the 2nd and 10th with any confidence.
Man, I love SwimSwam.