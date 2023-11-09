USA Swimming’s Most Dominant National Age Group Records

After 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic swam a record-breaking 4:17.07 in the 500-yard freestyle, we reported how that performance made him 2.9 percent faster than the second-fastest swimmer in 13-14 history.

We also said pulling #1 and #2 from the all-time age group rankings was a project for another day.

That day has arrived.

A couple of disclaimers up front:

USA Swimming’s all-time top 100 age group performers lists are not wholly accurate. Corrections were administered by hand and are therefore imperfect.

I majored in mechanical engineering, not data science.

Top 25 Dominant NAG Records

Compared to all of the NAG records on the books, Mijatovic’s record ranks 6th when compared by percentage over the second-fastest performer. However, it is the most dominant record for the 13-14 age group, leading a slew of records held by Thomas Heilman, Michael Phelps, and Katie Ledecky, to name a few.

Topping the list is Ronald Dalmacio’s 50-meter backstroke record for 11-12 boys. His time of 27.45 puts him 3.38% ahead of the second-fastest swimmer (28.41). Ranking 2nd is another 11-12 boys record: Ethan Dang’s 2:05.56 in the 200-yard breaststroke is 2.97% ahead of Reece Whitley (2:09.40).

The most dominant girls’ record is 5th overall. Carly Geehr holds the girls’ 11-12 100-meter breaststroke record (1:09.87), which is 2.90% ahead of number two (1:11.96). Geehr was one of the youngest Americans to ever make an international team, being named to the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships at just 12 years old. The NAG stands at the time she swam to qualify for that team.

Notably, the next distance event record is also held by Mijatovic. The first Katie Ledecky record appears at 13th with the 400-meter freestyle (15-16), which she swam en route to her first world title.

Quick Trends:

On average, 11-12 age group records are the most dominant, followed by 13-14, 10 & Under, and 17-18. (Calculated by taking an average of rank.)

Boys’ records are more dominant than girls’.

Short course records are more dominant than long course records.

