USA Swimming’s Most Dominant National Age Group Records

by Laura Rosado 10

November 09th, 2023 National, News, Records

After 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic swam a record-breaking 4:17.07 in the 500-yard freestyle, we reported how that performance made him 2.9 percent faster than the second-fastest swimmer in 13-14 history.

We also said pulling #1 and #2 from the all-time age group rankings was a project for another day.

That day has arrived.

A couple of disclaimers up front:

  • USA Swimming’s all-time top 100 age group performers lists are not wholly accurate. Corrections were administered by hand and are therefore imperfect.
  • I majored in mechanical engineering, not data science.

Top 25 Dominant NAG Records

Rank Event Category Age Group Name Date Time % over 2nd % over 10th
1 50 BK LCM Male 11-12 Ronald Dalmacio 4/22/2017 27.45 3.38 5.48
2 200 BR SCY Male 11-12 Ethan Dang 12/7/2014 2:05.56 2.97 5.76
3 200 IM LCM Male 10 & Under Ayden Tan 4/14/2023 2:27.38 2.96 4.72
3 50 FL LCM Male 11-12 Michael Andrew 3/25/2012 26.22 2.96 4.41
5 100 BR LCM Female 11-12 Carly Geehr 7/26/1997 1:09.87 2.92 4.77
6 500 FR SCY Male 13-14 Luka Mijatovic 4/1/2023 4:17.07 2.91 3.89
7 50 FL SCY Male 11-12 Thomas Heilman 12/8/2019 22.87 2.64 5.57
8 200 FL SCY Male 13-14 Thomas Heilman 12/11/2021 1:42.77 2.49 5.53
9 100 FL SCY Male 13-14 Thomas Heilman 12/10/2021 45.81 2.43 6.28
10 200 FL LCM Male 13-14 Michael Phelps 3/28/2000 1:59.02 2.38 4.11
11 400 FR LCM Male 13-14 Luka Mijatovic 8/2/2023 3:52.01 2.36 3.51
12 100 FL LCM Male 13-14 Thomas Heilman 12/3/2021 53.27 2.31 4.50
13 400 FR LCM Female 15-16 Katie Ledecky 7/28/2013 3:59.82 2.29 3.32
14 50 BK SCY Male 11-12 Ronald Dalmacio 3/17/2017 23.65 2.27 5.29
15 100 FL LCM Female 15-16 Claire Curzan 4/10/2021 56.20 2.23 3.29
16 200 BK SCY Male 13-14 Michael Andrew 4/16/2014 1:43.15 2.19 4.02
16 50 FR LCM Female 15-16 Claire Curzan 5/14/2021 24.17 2.19 4.16
18 200 FR SCY Male 13-14 Thomas Heilman 12/10/2021 1:34.68 2.14 4.31
19 1000 FR SCY Female 17-18 Katie Ledecky 12/13/2015 8:59.65 2.02 4.86
19 100 FL SCY Male 15-16 Thomas Heilman 12/9/2022 44.67 2.02 3.77
21 100 FL SCY Male 11-12 Thomas Heilman 1/25/2020 50.82 1.99 4.71
22 1000 FR SCY Female 15-16 Katie Ledecky 12/5/2013 9:14.22 1.92 3.06
22 800 FR LCM Female 17-18 Katie Ledecky 1/17/2016 8:06.68 1.92 3.49
24 100 BK SCY Female 11-12 Regan Smith 11/13/2014 54.21 1.88 3.14
25 100 FL LCM Male 10 & Under Andrew Rogers 6/13/2015 1:05.98 1.87 4.32

Compared to all of the NAG records on the books, Mijatovic’s record ranks 6th when compared by percentage over the second-fastest performer. However, it is the most dominant record for the 13-14 age group, leading a slew of records held by Thomas Heilman, Michael Phelps, and Katie Ledecky, to name a few.

Topping the list is Ronald Dalmacio’s 50-meter backstroke record for 11-12 boys. His time of 27.45 puts him 3.38% ahead of the second-fastest swimmer (28.41). Ranking 2nd is another 11-12 boys record: Ethan Dang’s 2:05.56 in the 200-yard breaststroke is 2.97% ahead of Reece Whitley (2:09.40).

The most dominant girls’ record is 5th overall. Carly Geehr holds the girls’ 11-12 100-meter breaststroke record (1:09.87), which is 2.90% ahead of number two (1:11.96). Geehr was one of the youngest Americans to ever make an international team, being named to the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships at just 12 years old. The NAG stands at the time she swam to qualify for that team.

Notably, the next distance event record is also held by Mijatovic. The first Katie Ledecky record appears at 13th with the 400-meter freestyle (15-16), which she swam en route to her first world title.

Quick Trends:

  • On average, 11-12 age group records are the most dominant, followed by 13-14, 10 & Under, and 17-18. (Calculated by taking an average of rank.)
  • Boys’ records are more dominant than girls’.
  • Short course records are more dominant than long course records.

Check out the full rankings here.

10
Swim Alchemist
15 minutes ago

Great article!

Oldmanswimmer
26 minutes ago

Thank you for the VERY interesting analysis!

OldNotDead
27 minutes ago

Biggest surprise for me on the list is Michael Andrew in an event I wouldn’t have guessed: 2014 200 back for 13-14 – 1:43.15

Grant Drukker
Reply to  OldNotDead
14 minutes ago

At one point he had every 13-14 NAG except for the 500, 1000 and 1650.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  OldNotDead
4 minutes ago

When he was younger, backstroke was his thing, the event that stood out above the rest.

He was also very good in the 200s in general.

jeff
38 minutes ago

Just for fun, some hypothetical numbers if McIntosh were American, both if she completely replaced the #1 and if she just pushed them out of the way:
– 400 IM is 2.49% faster than Grimes, 2.57% faster than Beisel
– 400 free is 1.26% faster than Ledecky, 3.83 faster than Evans
– 200 fly is 1.51% faster than Meagher, 2.64% faster than Regan Smith
– 200 IM is 1.57% faster than Hayes, 2.67% faster than Hoff
– 200 free is 1.23% faster then Franklin, 1.40% faster than Weinstein

And also if Popovici were American:
– 17-18 100 free is 3.14% faster than Williamson, 3.32% faster than Kulow
– 17-18 200 free is… Read more »

jeff
Reply to  jeff
34 minutes ago

Two other of McIntosh’s swims that would’ve made the cut are her 13-14 200 free, which is 2.35% faster than Woodhead/Weinstein and her 13-14 400 free which is as 1.91% faster than Woodhead

Swimmergeek
44 minutes ago

What about relays?

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Swimmergeek
2 minutes ago

There’s no ‘rankings’ for the relays so we can’t really pull together the 2nd and 10th with any confidence.

2Fat4Speed
1 hour ago

Man, I love SwimSwam.

