Luka Mijatovic Swims 4:17 in the 500 Free; Takes 5 Seconds Off His 13-14 NAG Record

2023 PLEASANTON SEAHAWKS SHORT COURSE SENIOR OPEN

November 3-5, 2023

Pleasanton, California

Short Course Yards (25y), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “Pleasanton Seahawks SC Senior Open”

14-year-old Luka Mijatovic, in a weekend of unbelievable swims across the country, may have just taken the cake in Pleasanton.

He swam 4:17.07 to win the 500 free. That took five-and-a-half seconds off his own National Age Group Record in the event which was set in March 2023 at 4:22.50.

The second-best swimmer in age group history and former record-holder is Lleyton Plattel, who in 2017 swam 4:24.79.

Mijatovic’s time is so fast, in fact, that it would rank 7th in the 500 free all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Luka Mijatovic Luka Mijatovic Lleyton Plattel New Time Old Record #2 in Age Group 100y 49.03 49.49 50.43 200y 52.33 53.48 53.96 300y 52.84 54.02 54.30 400y 52.27 53.84 53.54 500y 50.60 51.67 52.56 Total Time 4:17.07 4:22.50 4:24.79

That swim is Mijatovic’s second national record of the weekend. He swam 8:55.41 in the 1000 free earlier in the meet, taking almost four seconds off his record in that race.

Mijatovic is now six-for-six in best times at this meet: