Luka Mijatovic Swims 4:17 in the 500 Free; Takes 5 Seconds Off His 13-14 NAG Record

2023 PLEASANTON SEAHAWKS SHORT COURSE SENIOR OPEN

  • November 3-5, 2023
  • Pleasanton, California
  • Short Course Yards (25y), Prelims/Finals
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “Pleasanton Seahawks SC Senior Open”

14-year-old Luka Mijatovic, in a weekend of unbelievable swims across the country, may have just taken the cake in Pleasanton.

He swam 4:17.07 to win the 500 free. That took five-and-a-half seconds off his own National Age Group Record in the event which was set in March 2023 at 4:22.50.

The second-best swimmer in age group history and former record-holder is Lleyton Plattel, who in 2017 swam 4:24.79.

Mijatovic’s time is so fast, in fact, that it would rank 7th in the 500 free all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Luka Mijatovic Luka Mijatovic Lleyton Plattel
New Time Old Record #2 in Age Group
100y 49.03 49.49 50.43
200y 52.33 53.48 53.96
300y 52.84 54.02 54.30
400y 52.27 53.84 53.54
500y 50.60 51.67 52.56
Total Time 4:17.07 4:22.50 4:24.79

That swim is Mijatovic’s second national record of the weekend. He swam 8:55.41 in the 1000 free earlier in the meet, taking almost four seconds off his record in that race.

Mijatovic is now six-for-six in best times at this meet:

  • 1000 free – 8:55.41 (Previously: 8:59.29)
  • 200 back – 1:48.74 (Previously: 1:50.79)
  • 200 IM – 1:49.08 (Previously: 1:49.93)
  • 200 free – 1:37.57 (Previously: 1:38.21)
  • 500 free – 4:17.07 (Previously: 4:22.50)
  • 200 fly – 1:49.25 (Previously: 1:52.73)

swimgeek
40 seconds ago

This feels like we’re watching the launch of a male Ledecky … but she didn’t break the 13-14 500 NAG by nearly that much (and then she won gold in London the next summer). This is unreal!

Last edited 20 seconds ago by swimgeek



KSW
7 minutes ago

Bro what 😭😭




bubo
9 minutes ago

Yikes!




whoisthis
24 minutes ago

he could be a legitimate threat to make the olympic team… at 15…




Swimfan27
48 minutes ago

This is unreal.




Samuel Huntington
52 minutes ago

What. This swim is right there with Hoffer’s 100 free and Heilman’s 100 fly for crazy SCY NAGs.




PsychoDad
1 hour ago

Will he swim for USA or Serbia?




FSR
1 hour ago

The big difference between his swims here and his swims in the past is his underwaters. In his previous records he would do few or no underwater kicks off the wall. Here he did several off every wall and went about 12m underwater on the last lap of the race





