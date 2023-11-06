Luka Mijatovic Is Now 2.9% Faster in the 500 Free Than Any 13-14 In History

When 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic swam a 4:17.07 in the 500 yard freestyle on Sunday at the Pleasanton Seahawks Senior Open, he knocked a whopping 2% off his own record in the event, which was previously 4:22.50. The swim also puts him 2.9% ahead of Lleyton Plattel (4:24.79), who is the second-fastest swimmer in that age group’s history.

That felt like a lot to me, so I asked SwimSwam stat guru Barry Revzin to help me put that in context.

While we stopped short of pulling #1 and #2 from each event in the All-Time Age Group Rankings (a project for another day), Barry pulled some good things:

2.9% is the equivalent of knocking 1.22 seconds off a 42-second 100 yard free.

2.9% behind Katie Ledecky’s World Record in the 800 free is 8:18.8.

Remember when Katie Ledecky was changing the way we looked at women’s distance swimming? Her 13-14 500 yard free record is only 1.4% faster than Sippy Woodhead’s old record (and Claire Weinstein has closed that gap further).

When Michael Phelps obliterated the 400 IM World Record in 2008, he was only .9% better than Laszlo Cseh swam at the same Olympics (though in total he knocked 3.14% off Tom Dolan’s prior world Record over the course of 8 record-setting swims).

Of course, the gold standard for rewriting short course yards records is one Caeleb Dressel. In 2018, when he swam his 17.63 in the 50 yard free, that was a whopping 4.55% faster than the next-fastest time in history in that event. Sarah Sjostrom’s 50 fly was next on that list at 2.55%, which at the time was a whopping number.

This could be one of those records that lasts for generations – there are already a bunch of those in boys’ distance swimming in the US. It could also be the beacon that encourages the chase. Either way, it’s a really special swim, one of those to bookmark in your memory.