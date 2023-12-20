2023 Swammy Awards: Oceanian Female Swimmer of the Year – Kaylee McKeown

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

OCEANIAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KAYLEE MCKEOWN, AUSTRALIA

It was a standout year for Australian women in the pool, as they won nearly a third of the gold medals up for grabs at the 2023 World Championships.

That included six individual titles, and winning three of them, and following up with an equally impressive back-half of the year, was Kaylee McKeown, earning Oceanian Female Swimmer of the Year honors for the second straight year.

McKeown has been one of the world’s best swimmers for years, but established herself as arguably the best in 2023.

She kicked things into high gear early on, setting a new world record in the women’s 200 backstroke at the New South Wales State Open Championships in March, clocking 2:03.14 to take out Regan Smith‘s mark of 2:03.35 set in 2019.

In setting the 200 back world record, McKeown became the first female swimmer in history to hold the Olympic, Commonwealth, long course world and short world titles, and the LC and SC world records, in the same event concurrently. The only other swimmer to accomplish this feat was fellow Aussie Grant Hackett in the men’s 1500 freestyle.

One month later, McKeown made some noise at the Australian Championships in April, reeling off numerous impressive swims including a 2:24.18 showing in the 200 breaststroke, ranking her #8 all-time among Australians.

In May, competing at the Australian World Trials, McKeown clocked a blistering personal best of 2:07.19 in the 200 IM, ranking her #7 all-time, logged another sub-2:04 swim in the 200 back (2:03.70), and came within five one-hundredths of her world record in the 100 back (57.50).

Then came the 2023 World Championships, where McKeown went 3-0 in her head-to-head trilogy with Smith, setting a new Commonwealth Record in the 50 back (27.08), a new Championship Record in the 100 back (57.53) and finishing things off with a dominant victory in the 200 back (2:03.85), becoming the first female swimmer to sweep the 50/100/200 of the same stroke at the World Championships—China’s Qin Haiyang became the first swimmer to do so in men’s breaststroke one day earlier.

McKeown won two more medals on the Aussie medley relays, leading off the mixed team in 58.03 as they claimed silver behind China, and then finishing the meet with a 57.91 backstroke leg on the women’s medley relay that were the runners-up to the United States.

All of these accolades come without mentioning the 200 IM, where McKeown was denied a chance to vie for the world title after she was controversially disqualified in the semi-finals.

For many of the world’s best, the end of the World Championships effectively closed the book on their high-level competition schedule for 2023, at least in long course meters, but not McKeown.

The 22-year-old resurfaced just a few months later at the World Cup, absolutely dominating the three-stop series.

Not only did McKeown win the women’s 50, 100 and 200 back at all three stops, earning a trio of “Triple Crown” bonuses, but she set new world records in the 50 back (26.86) and 100 back (57.33), giving her the distinction of having set the fastest time ever in all three distances in the same year.

All told, in 2023, she swam three of the five fastest times ever in the 50 back, four of the eight fastest times ever in the 100 back, and three of the eight fastest times ever in the 200 back.

McKeown’s 2023 Performances That Rank Top 10 All-Time

Women’s 50 Back 26.86 – #1 27.02 – #3 27.08 – #5

Women’s 100 Back 57.33 – #1 57.50 – #4 57.53 – #5 57.63 – #7 (tie)

Women’s 200 Back 2:03.14 – #1 2:03.70 – #4 2:04.18 – #8



Her swim in the 200 IM from May wasn’t far off the top 10 either, as McKeown’s 2:07.19 from the Sydney Open is the 16th fastest ever and puts her #8 on the all-time performers’ list (was #7 at the time).

On top of her world records in the backstroke events, McKeown also ranks inside the top 30 in the world for the calendar year in five other events.

McKeown’s Top 50 World Rankings, 2023

50 back – #1 (26.86)

100 back – #1 (57.33)

200 back – #1 (2:03.14)

200 IM – #3 (2:07.19)

400 IM – #3 (4:31.68)

200 free – #17 (1:56.14)

200 breast – #20 (2:24.18)

100 breast – #29 (1:06.86)

McKeown wasn’t just the best Oceanian female swimmer this year, her 2023 was one of the best from any swimmer in recent memory.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Previous Winners: