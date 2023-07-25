Was this Disqualification at the 2023 World Championships “Unjust”?

Video opinion:
Video was produced after editor-in-chief Braden Keith’s reported Swimming Australia Calls McKeown’s DQ “Unjust,” and They Might Have:
In a rare move, Swimming Australia has made a public comment disputing a disqualification at the 2023 World Championships, calling the decision “unjust.”
“McKeown and Australian officials are labeling her disqualification as unjust after judges ruled a stroke violation in her transition from backstroke to breaststroke in a semi-final on Sunday night,” a press release from the governing body on Monday read, and they might have a point. And not because McKeown’s turn was illegal – it probably was, though very close. It was because Team USA swimmer Alex Walsh, the silver medalist in Monday’s final, had an illegal technique in the same turn in the lane right next to her in the semi-final – and was perhaps even more blatantly illegal early in the final.
See the full report here.
If you look back to the Ryan Lochte era ,the Americans in their competitions have been doing this type of turn.. FINA need to update the standards!
Walsh should have been DQd.
I have a slight hope that in the future AI using multiple camera data will help us make accurate and impartial judgement calls in sports.
YES
rules must implemented uniformly and fairly.
You can’t give special treatment even for swimmers from the richest and most powerful nation.
Even if it was unfair, nothing’s going to happen. FINA has a monopoly so it’s basically “you get what you’re given or you don’t compete at the Olympics or any major events”.