Was this Disqualification at the 2023 World Championships “Unjust”?

Video opinion:



Video was produced after editor-in-chief Braden Keith’s reported Swimming Australia Calls McKeown’s DQ “Unjust,” and They Might Have:

In a rare move, Swimming Australia has made a public comment disputing a disqualification at the 2023 World Championships, calling the decision “unjust.”

“McKeown and Australian officials are labeling her disqualification as unjust after judges ruled a stroke violation in her transition from backstroke to breaststroke in a semi-final on Sunday night,” a press release from the governing body on Monday read, and they might have a point. And not because McKeown’s turn was illegal – it probably was, though very close. It was because Team USA swimmer Alex Walsh, the silver medalist in Monday’s final, had an illegal technique in the same turn in the lane right next to her in the semi-final – and was perhaps even more blatantly illegal early in the final.

See the full report here.