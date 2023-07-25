Kaylee McKeown Swims 57.53 100 Back To Break World Championships Record

After being DQed in the semi-finals of the women’s 200 IM at the 2023 World Championships, Kaylee McKeown bounced back to win her first-ever World Championships gold in the 100 back. She clocked a time of 57.53, which beat Regan Smith‘s championship record time of 57.57 from 2019. Her time was also the fourth-fastest performance of all-time.

All-Tim Top Performances, Women’s 100 Back:

In McKeown’s race, she had flipped 0.05 seconds behind Regan Smith at the 50-meter mark, but then out-split Smith 29.50 to 29.83 on the final 50.

Compared to her world record, McKeown was out 0.07 faster, but her back half was 0.15 slower. She has consistently gotten the best of Smith in 100 back races because of her back half.

Comparative Splits:

Kaylee McKeown, 2023 World Championships (new Championship Record) Regan Smith, 2019 World Championships (old Championship Record) Kaylee McKeown, 2021 Australian Trials (World Record) 50m 28.03 27.74 28.10 100m 29.50 29.83 29.35 Total 57.45 57.57 57.45

On Sunday, McKeown had been DQed from the semi-final of the 200 IM because she was rotated onto her side too early during the backstroke leg of her race. She came into the meet as the third overall seed, and her personal best time of 2:07.19 was just 0.02 seconds off of Kate Douglass‘s winning time.