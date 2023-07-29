Titmus Ties 800 Free Aussie, Oceanic Record En Route To Bronze

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The most dominant 800m freestyler in history, Katie Ledecky, did her thing tonight in Fukuoka to claim her sixth straight World Championships gold medal in the event.

Ledecky fired off a time of 8:08.87 to win the gold decisively, with Li Bingjie of China and Australia’s Ariarne Titmus on clean-up duty. However, the runners-up were not too shabby, with Li producing a new Asian Record while Titmus tied her own Oceanic Record en route to respective silver and bronze.

Behind Li’s 8:31.31, 22-year-old Titmus came into the wall in a result of 8:13.59, tying her exact same performance which rendered her the gold medalist at last year’s Commonwealth Games. That outing established the Games Record, Australian Record and Oceanic Record for the Dean Boxall-trained St. Peters Western star.

Below is a comparison of Titmus’ splitting between tonight’s performance and what she strategized last year.

Titmus 8:13.59 Fukuoka Titmus 8:13.59 Birmingham 58.71 58.72 1:01.70 1:02.15 1:02.36 1:02.54 1:02.87 1:02.76 1:02.53 1:02.16 1:02.90 1:02.35 1:02.96 1:02.23 59.56 1:00.68

With Li beating the Aussie this evening, Titmus gets bumped down one notch on the ladder of the top 5 performers of all time in this event.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 800 Freestyle Performers All-Time

8:04.79 Katie Lececky (USA) 2016 8:13.31 Li Bingjie (CHN) 2023 8:13.59 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) 2022/2023 8:14.10 Rebecca Adlington (GBR) 2008 8:14.64 Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) 2019

Titmus earned silver in this event behind Ledecky at the 2020 Olympic Games, hitting a time there in Tokyo of 8:13.83. She bypassed last year’s World Championships in order to focus on the Commonwealth Games.