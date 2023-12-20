2023 Swammy Awards: Female Breakout Swimmer Of The Year – Erika Fairweather

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

BREAKOUT FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: ERIKA FAIRWEATHER, NEW ZEALAND

19 year old Erika Fairweather had a huge 2023. The teenager broke through and won bronze in the 400 freestyle at the 2023 World Championships in July.

Fairweather began her successful year in March, swimming a personal best time of a 4:00.97 in the LCM 400 freestyle at the South Island Long Course Championships. That broke her own New Zealand National Record that stood at a 4:02.28 which she swam in prelims of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she ultimately finished 8th in the final.

The same weekend, Fairweather also swam another personal best in the 200 freestyle with a 1:56.73. That was faster than her previous best time of a 1:57.08. It also broke the previous National Record that stood at a 1:56.82 which Lauren Boyle swam in 2014.

Continuing her momentum into April led to her breaking her own National Records once again. She swam a 1:55.63 in prelims of the 200 freestyle before swimming a 1:55.44 in finals of the New Zealand Open Championships. In the 400 freestyle, she swam another personal best as well posting a 4:00.62.

Fairweather’s biggest swim of the year came in July at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Fairweather broke the 4:00 barrier in finals of the 400 freestyle, becoming the fifth woman to do so. Fairweather swam a final time of 3:59.59 to break her own National Record and also earn a bronze medal.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 400 Free:

This fall, Fairweather competed at the World Cup stops. She consistently swam 1:56 200 freestyles at all three stops and notably broke the World Cup record in the 400 freestyle swimming a 4:01.09 at the first stop in Berlin. Fairweather won the World Cup triple crown in the 400 freestyle after winning the event at all three stops.

Honorable Mentions:

Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia: Chikunova’s biggest swim of the year came in April where she smashed the LCM 200 breaststroke World Record by swimming a 2:17.55, the fastest swim ever by over a second. That was notably also a huge personal best for Chikunova who had never broken the 2:20 barrier coming into the year.

Chikunova’s biggest swim of the year came in April where she smashed the LCM 200 breaststroke World Record by swimming a 2:17.55, the fastest swim ever by over a second. That was notably also a huge personal best for Chikunova who had never broken the 2:20 barrier coming into the year. Tes Schouten, Netherlands: Schouten was one of two medalists on the women’s side for the Dutch this past summer at 2023 Worlds as she won bronze in the 200 breaststroke swimming a National Record of 2:21.63. Schouten continued her momentum into the fall winning the World Cup triple crown in the 200 breaststroke.

Schouten was one of two medalists on the women’s side for the Dutch this past summer at 2023 Worlds as she won bronze in the 200 breaststroke swimming a National Record of 2:21.63. Schouten continued her momentum into the fall winning the World Cup triple crown in the 200 breaststroke. Kaitlyn Dobler, USA: Dobler just missed qualifying for Worlds at Summer Nationals as she was third in finals of the 100 breaststroke in a 1:05.48. That was a huge personal best as Dobler had never been under the 1:06 mark. Notably, her personal best from Summer Nationals would have won silver at 2023 Worlds.

PREVIOUS WINNERS: