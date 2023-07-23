Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Erika Fairweather Swims 3:59.59 400 Free To Become Fifth Woman Sub-4:00

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Although fellow Oceanian swimmer Ariarne Titmus had the spotlight in the women’s 400 free final, New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather made history as well. She swam a time of 3:59.59 to take the bronze medal, getting on her first senior international long course podium. With her time, she becomes the fifth woman in history to break the four-minute barrier in the 400 free, as well as the fifth-fastest performer of all-time.

In addition, Fairweather also broke her own New Zealand record time of 4:00.62 from this April.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 400 Free:

  1. Ariarne Titmus (AUS) — 3:55.38
  2. Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 3:56.08
  3. Katie Ledecky (USA) — 3:56.46
  4. Federica Pellegrini (ITA) — 3:59.15
  5. Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.59

In Fairweather’s race, she had been fourth behind former world record holder Summer McIntosh for the first 350 meters. However, she swam a massive 29.09 final 50 to run down McIntosh, who closed in 30.40. Fairweather’s closing split was the second-fastest in the field, only behind Titmus’s 28.87.

Fairweather was outsplit by McIntosh on all of her 50s except for the last two. Being considerably faster than McIntosh on her last 100 was what allowed her to out-touch her for bronze by 0.35 seconds. She also improved on all of her 50s compared to her previous personal best with the exception of her third and second-last 50s.

Splits Comparison:

Erika Fairweather, 2023 World Championships Summer McIntosh, 2023 World Championships Erika Fairweather, 2023 New Zealand Championships
50m 27.70 27.64 27.99
100m 29.83 29.50 30.11
150m 30.29 30.02 30.58
200m 30.39 30.31 30.72
250m 30.65 30.41 30.74
300m 30.93 30.47 30.78
350m 30.71 31.19 30.63
400m 29.09 30.40 29.07
Total 3:59.59 3:59.94 4:00.62

Coming into 2023, Fairweather’s best time was a 4:02.28 from the Tokyo Olympic prelims. She dropped over a second at New Zealand Nationals this April, and then went on to drop another second at Worlds. Her best international finishes in the long course 400 free prior to this year were a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 6th at the 2022 Worlds.

SHRKB8
1 minute ago

So good, really raced over that final 50. Love seeing athletes step up on the big stage and this was a BIG step for Erika and NZ swimming. 👏👏👏

Last edited 55 seconds ago by SHRKB8
Ericvui
52 minutes ago

What happened to Summer ???
Ariarne was magnificent though.
Well done !
Too bad the judges “decided” to dq Kaley in the 200 I’m !
I’m surprised they didn’t dq Yu, the chinese who won the 2nd semifinal …

